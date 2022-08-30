Odisha Senior IPS Couple's Daughter Undergoes Rare Sex Change Operation in Delhi

In a rare instance, the daughter of a senior IPS officer in Odisha has undergone a Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS) commonly known as a sex change operation. The girl underwent the surgery in Delhi following the consent of her parents. As per information, her parents have started the official process of changing her name and gender.

Converting female anatomy to that of a man involves the reconstruction of a male private organ through microvascular surgery by removing the uterus, ovary, and breasts. Several doses of hormones are given before and after surgery to allow the patient to develop desired body (male or female) characteristics. The surgery is conducted in different stages with a minimum of three to four months of gap between each stage. It generally takes around a year for the complete reconstruction surgery. The cost of SRS from female to male (FTM), which is quite rare in Odisha, and male to female (MTF) is around Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh respectively in the state.

Plastic and cosmetic surgeon Professor Jayant Kumar Dash said that, “The operation under the female-to-male (FTM) category is very rare in Odisha. Unlike male-to-female surgery, the female-to-male sex change is difficult to conduct. Those who normally undergo sex change operations suffer from gender identity disorder (GID). Under the influence of GID, a girl or woman may feel and behave like a man. Though they have female chromosomes. they show attraction towards men.”

The senior IPS couple in Odisha has set an example that ought to be an inspiration to many.

