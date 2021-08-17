Odisha Teen Carves Miniature Wooden Replica of Puri's Jagannath Temple

In the last year and a half, several artists from Odisha have earned popularity for their artistic skills. Their ability to create miniature idols and replica has left people amazed. Now, an 18-year-old boy has created a miniature wooden replica of Puri’s famous Jagannath Temple. The young artist has paid extra attention to ensure the details of the original temple in the replica. The arches and architectural structure are in exact proportion to the Jagannath Temple. Dilip Maharana took over a month to build the artwork.

In an interview with ANI, Dilip shared the dimensions of his wooden replica. He told that the art piece was 5.5 inches high, the length was 12 inches, and the width of the replica was 9 inches. “It took me 1.5 months to make this version of temple,” he added.

Dilip, who hails from Behrampur, revealed that as he was confined at home due to the COVID-19 induced restrictions, he thought of utilizing his time in something productive. The first-year B.Com student has created over 10 large and small temple structures in the miniature complex. Dilip said that he has designed two replicas of the Jagannath Temple and wishes to gift them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Previously, the young lad had built a temple of Lord Ram and an idol of an inch Goddesses Durga. For his art, he had earned a reputation as Grand Master in the India and Asia Book of Records.

Earlier this year in June, Odisha-based Biswajit Nayak rose to fame after he prepared a miniature statue of the ‘Gajanana Besha’ of Lord Jagannath.

He had prepared the miniature idol using 1,475 ice cream sticks on the occasion of Snana Purnima at Jagannath temple. To create the 30-inch tall and 26-inch wide idol, Nayak took 15 days. A month later, he had also created a miniature chariot of Lord Jagannath.

