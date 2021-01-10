Odisha Transport Department Changed Bus Timings after Boy Complained of Getting Late for School

In an incident that is warming hearts on Twitter, the state transport department in Odisha changed the timing of a bus so that a school student in Bhubaneshwar could reach school on time.

Bhubaneshwar resident Sai Anwesh Amrutam Pradhan, who studies in MBS Public School, took to Twitter to lodge a complaint against the timings of a state-run 'MoBus' that plied on the route he took to reach school.

According to the complaint, Pradhan's school started at 7.30 am while the first bus on the route left only at 7.40 am. The student stated that due to the delayed timing of the bus, Pradhan had no choice but to be late for school every day.

Addressing his complaint to IPS officer Arun Bothra, Managing Director of the Capital Region Urban Transport Bhubaneswar (CRUT), Pradhan wrote, "Respected Sir, I want to state that I am a student of MBS public school, Bhubaneswar. I use Mo Bus as my daily transportation means to go to school". Pradhan added that "nowadays the timing of the buses are changed".

@CRUT_BBSR @arunbothra Respected Sir, I want to state that I am a student of MBS public school, Bhubaneswar. I use Mo Bus as my daily transportation means to go to school. Nowadays the timing of the buses are changed. — Sai Anwesh Amrutam Pradhan (@AnweshSai) January 8, 2021

The boy went on to outline his problem. "My reporting time at school is sharp at 7:30 AM. But unfortunately, the first bus of route no-13 leaves at 7:40 AM from Lingipur. As a result, I will be late for my school. And for this reason, I am facing a lot of problems".

In yet another accompanying tweet, Pradhan requested both CRUT and Bothra to "look into the matter".

Following the tweet which was liked and shared by hundreds of people, CRUT's official Twitter handle responded to Pradhan. "Sai, we have noted your request and shared with the department concerned to see the feasibility," CRUT wrote.

Good Morning! Sai, we have noted your request and shared with the department concerned to see the feasibility. — Capital Region Urban Transport (@CRUT_BBSR) January 9, 2021

Bothra himself took to the microblogging site to laud the student's dedication and assuring him that the timings will be changed to suit his needs.

Dear Sai#MoBus moves with love of commuters like you. The timing of your bus will be changed from Monday. The first bus will start at 7 AM. You won't be late for school. With affection from entire team of @CRUT_BBSR. https://t.co/kimd85bXIg — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) January 9, 2021

"Dear Sai," Bothra wrote.

"#MoBus moves with the love of commuters like you. The timing of your bus will be changed from Monday. The first bus will start at 7 AM. You won't be late for school," Bothra wrote.

The swift response by the state transport department has won hearts on Twitter with several users complementing CRUT for its dedicated service to the public.

No If & ButDecision on the Spot 🙏🙏Great Team Work 👌👌 — Suvendu Kumar Dash (@suvendu143) January 9, 2021

Wow. Such responsive public service is rare. Thank you 🙏 — Sambit Nayak (@sambitlnt) January 9, 2021

Well done! Wish more govt agencies around the country could place the needs of the common man above mundane bureaucratic red tape and apathy — Caustic🏹 (@_caustic_soda) January 9, 2021

The CRUT is a special purpose vehicle unit formed under the Odisha government's Housing and Urban Development Department. It operated a fleet of 310 buses including the 'Mo Bus' public transport service to and from the state capital.