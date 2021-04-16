Odisha Villagers Spot 14-feet-long Adult King Cobra Lurking in Village, Rescued by Forest Officials

In an incident that has left locals in shock, a 14-feet-long King Cobra was rescued from the Badamba block in Odisha’s Cuttack on Wednesday. According to reports, the adult male snake was eventually rescued by forest officials and released in the Talachandragiri Reserve Forest in Gopalpur.

The gigantic snake was first spotted by locals who immediately informed rescue officials.

In a statement given to news agency ANI, the forest department said, “The locals informed us that they have seen a cobra in the village after which our official team went to rescue the snake". He added that the 14-feet-long King Cobra weighed 6.6 kilograms.

Odisha | A 14-feet-long male adult king cobra weighting 6.6 kgs was rescued from a village in Badamba, Cuttack yesterday. The snake was later released in Talachandragiri Reserve Forest of Gopapur: Forest Department pic.twitter.com/xu1aWlobXb— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

King Cobra is one of the most venomous snakes that are native to Southeast Asia. Though there snakes with deadlier venom, a king cobra bite can cause failures in the respiratory centres of the brain and cause death by cardiac arrest and respiratory failure.

King cobras are found in abundance across several states of India. King Cobra sightings, however, have been on the rise in Odisha, especially in human habitations. At least 20 King Cobras have been rescued from the human-habitable areas of Behrampur in the past one and a half years. A report in Down to Earth found that this noted a great rise in the number of sightings which previously used to be a mere 2-3 times within the same span of months.

The incident in Odisha is similar to one in Andhra Pradesh in May 2020 when a 15-feet-long King Cobra was rescued from a village in Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred in the Vishakhapatnam district’s Tammadapalli. The snake was rescued from the village by forest officers and then released into the Cherukupalli Reserved Forest.

