Odisha Woman Assaults Boyfriend in Public, Gets Thrashed by Delivery Executive

In cases of back-to-back assault on a road in Bhubaneswar of Odisha recently, a woman who was thrashing her boyfriend was thrashed by a delivery boy. Two videos of the incident have gone viral. According to an India Today report, the woman got into a heated argument with her boyfriend after coming out of Indira Gandhi Park in the city. She can be seen verbally abusing him and then hitting him. She even picks up a stone and throws it towards him. People could be seen standing on the road and recording the incident, which made the woman more angry.

In the next video, a man wearing the uniform of a food delivery app could be seen assaulting the woman. He slaps and punches her before a bystander intervenes. According to India Today, the delivery executive tried to intervene in the fight and resolve the issue. He took exception to the expletives being used by the woman and asked her to refrain from doing so. This made the woman direct her anger towards him and in no time, the delivery partner was seen hitting the woman. The boyfriend is not seen in the second video.

Police have registered cases against both parties.

