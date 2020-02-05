Odisha Woman Born With 19 Toes and 12 Fingers Sets New Guinness World Record

63-year-old Odisha resident Kumari Nayak born with 31 fingers and toes, is all set to enter the Guinness World Records book.

Kumari has beaten the previous record set by Devendra Suthar, 47, who was born with 14 toes and 14 fingers. He was registered in the record book in 2014.

However, what hurts the Odisha resident the most is the fact that she has been branded a "witch" by her superstitious neighbours.

Kumari resides in Kadapada village in the Ganjam district of Odisha. She has 19 toes and 12 fingers as she was born with a condition known as polydactylism.

This condition occurs when an infant forms too many fingers and toes in the womb during the sixth or seventh week of pregnancy.

Polydactylism is a rare condition, and affects up to one in a thousand babies born worldwide.

However, it can be corrected with surgery.

Odisha: Kumari Nayak,a 65-year-old woman who lives in Kadapada village of Ganjam district was born with 12 fingers&20 toes. Dr Pinaki Mohanty,surgical specialist says,"It's a case of Polydactyly, but it's not that uncommon. One or two people in every 5000 ppl have extra fingers." pic.twitter.com/ZjGfZ90hqB — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Talking to ANI in an old interview, Kumari said, “I was born with this defect and could not be treated because I belong to a poor family. The superstitious residents nearby believe I am a witch and keep away from me.”

To hide her condition from the neighbours, she stayed indoors most of the time.

According to surgical specialist Dr Pinaki Mohanty, having 20 toes and 12 fingers are very rare.

He told the agency, “This is a case of Polydactyly, in which extra fingers are there from birth. This is caused by a mutation in genes.”

