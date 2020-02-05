Take the pledge to vote

Odisha Woman Born With 19 Toes and 12 Fingers Sets New Guinness World Record

Kumari resides in Kadapada village in the Ganjam district of Odisha. She has 19 toes and 12 fingers as she was born with a condition known as polydactylism.

Trending Desk

February 5, 2020
File image of Kumari Nayak tweeted by @ANI.

63-year-old Odisha resident Kumari Nayak born with 31 fingers and toes, is all set to enter the Guinness World Records book.

Kumari has beaten the previous record set by Devendra Suthar, 47, who was born with 14 toes and 14 fingers. He was registered in the record book in 2014.

However, what hurts the Odisha resident the most is the fact that she has been branded a "witch" by her superstitious neighbours.

Kumari resides in Kadapada village in the Ganjam district of Odisha. She has 19 toes and 12 fingers as she was born with a condition known as polydactylism.

This condition occurs when an infant forms too many fingers and toes in the womb during the sixth or seventh week of pregnancy.

Polydactylism is a rare condition, and affects up to one in a thousand babies born worldwide.

However, it can be corrected with surgery.

Talking to ANI in an old interview, Kumari said, “I was born with this defect and could not be treated because I belong to a poor family. The superstitious residents nearby believe I am a witch and keep away from me.”

To hide her condition from the neighbours, she stayed indoors most of the time.

According to surgical specialist Dr Pinaki Mohanty, having 20 toes and 12 fingers are very rare.

He told the agency, “This is a case of Polydactyly, in which extra fingers are there from birth. This is caused by a mutation in genes.”

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
