Odisha Woman Breaks Stereotypes by Riding Horse in Saree, Viral Video Leaves Netizens Impressed

Breaking all stereotypes about what a ‘saree clad’ woman can or cannot do, Monalisa from Odisha’s Jahal Village is doing everything that is not expected from a home-maker. From riding a Bullet bike to driving a truck, Monalisa does everything dressed in her saree. And now in her latest video, she can be seen riding a horse and netizens are loving every moment of it. The video, which was originally shared by her husband Badri Narayan Bhadra’s YouTube channel, has received thousands of views on the video-sharing platform.

Check it out:

According to India Today, Monalisa credits all her popularity to her husband, who introduced her to YouTube. Badri, a creative director and social worker by profession, is the man behind the camera in all her YouTube videos.

Thanks to the popularity of the videos, Monalisa now makes Rs 1.5 lakh a month by uploading videos on YouTube. Badri’s YouTube channel where Monalisa’s videos are uploaded was created in May 2016 and has over 2.28 subscribers currently.

Apart from YouTube, her videos are often shared by users on other social media platforms too. One of the videos where she was seen driving a Volvo bus was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Saran. Saran’s tweet was received with an overwhelming response from the netizens as it got over 75 thousand views and over 8 thousand likes on the microblogging site.

Draped in a saree, this woman drives a Volvo. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Fhiv6vJK7S— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 1, 2021

Reacting to the video many users lauded Monalisa and congratulated her for breaking the stereotypes attached to women who dress in traditional attires.

Draped in a saree, this woman drives a Volvo. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Fhiv6vJK7S— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 1, 2021

Besides this, Monalisa is also an animal lover and is often seen feeding monkeys of the village with her own hands. Talking about her, a villager said that she is a nature lover and spends most of her time tending to her pets. Her house almost resembles a zoo.

What’s your take on her video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here