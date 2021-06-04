Odisha Woman Carries Father-in-law on Shoulders to Healthcare Centre for Covid-19 Treatment

Niharika’s husband and Thuleshwar Das’s son Suraj was away from home for job reasons, so she was in charge, taking care of her father-in-law in her husband’s absence. After contracting the deadly coronavirus infection, 75-year-old Thuleshwar Das, a resident of Bhatigaon in Raha had to be admitted to a hospital. This was when Niharika decided to carry her ailing father in law on her shoulders to a nearby Raha health centre for treatment. Subsequently, she was also tested positive for Covid-19.

The local health official advised to send Thuleshwar Das to the district Covid Care Centre and keep Niharika in home isolation. But Niharika refused to send the elderly father-in-law to the hospital alone.

Later, Dr Sangeeta Dhar and health worker Pintu Hira after providing primary medical care, arranged for the two to be sent by ambulance to the Covid Hospital of Nagaon Bhogeshwari Phukanani Civil Hospital.

Niharika Das’ gesture towards her father-in-law during the horror that is coronavirus epidemic has captivated everyone.

Meanwhile, a doctor couple is offering ideal health services to the people facing Coronavirus ordeal in the second wave of the pandemic. While the deadly infection has devastated the entire world and people are still grappling to fight it, this couple in Peddapally is setting an example. They serve the Covid-19 patients for almost no fees as they collect just a meager Rs 10 in return for their services.

The locals in Peddapally town, who got tested positive for the coronavirus have been very grateful to receive treatment for free. While some private and the corporate hospitals are charging hefty fees during the ongoing pandemic, this doctor couple is deservedly receiving appreciation. Despite serving the poor and needy, the doctor duo is determined to continue their services by charging the bare minimum. To increase their reach in the ongoing corona crisis, the couple slashed their fees from Rs 300 to just Rs 10 to serve the people in the town.

