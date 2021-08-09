Odisha Woman Gives Birth to Quadruplets After Fighting Severe Jaundice, Anaemia

Chabi Nayak, a native of Sarankul, Bhanjanagar Block in Ganjam district of Bhubaneswar was struggling through extreme poverty while she was pregnant, with 4 babies in her womb. Sensing the seriousness of the situation & observing their financial condition, she was shifted to SCB Medical, Cuttack.

The situation turned more alarming when her tests at SCB revealed that she is suffering from Sickle cell, severe jaundice, as well as severe anaemia.

SCB medical took it as a challenge and the doctors & specialists of the Gynaecology, Hematology & Hepatology departments took a multidisciplinary approach together & followed a unique procedure to save all 5 lives.

The team of Doctors under the leadership of Dr Tushar Kar (HOD, Gynaecology Dept, SCB) could make the miracle possible and 4 baby girls are born. What is most surprising is despite Chabi’s fragile health condition, her spirit of embracing motherhood resulted in the safe delivery of quadruplets under normal procedure without any surgical intervention. With God’s grace, all 4 baby girls are in good condition and the mother is responding well to all the treatments.

