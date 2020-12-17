News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»Odisha Woman Sets up Class to Provide Free Education to Tribal Children Near Their Homes
2-MIN READ

Odisha Woman Sets up Class to Provide Free Education to Tribal Children Near Their Homes

Mansi Satpathi for now teaches as many as 40 students at her makeshift school. (Credit: ANI/Twitter)

Mansi Satpathi for now teaches as many as 40 students at her makeshift school. (Credit: ANI/Twitter)

Satpathi says that for now, she teaches as many as 40 students and within a span of a year, they have started learning English, Oriya, General Knowledge and Mathematics as well.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

As we struggle tp face the challenges thrown at us by the pandemic and its subsequent hardships, many have also emerged as the sole harbinger of hope for many poor and beleaguered.

Manshi Sathpati of Odisha is also one of them. The woman has taken it upon herself to provide free education to many tribal children in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sathpati said, “It is a slum area and their parents are daily wage labourers. The government runs many schemes for them but they don’t want to leave this place. I thought maybe if I teach them here itself they will develop an interest in studies."

Satpathi has been teaching these children at the Nala Basti area in Rasulgarh near their houses so that the children do not have to travel much and can thus attend the classes as and when they are held. Sometimes, she even conducts them under a tree.

Satpathi says that for now, she teaches as many as 40 students and within a span of a year, they have started learning English, Oriya, General Knowledge and Mathematics as well.

Many are also interested in the performance arts and painting and Satpathi says she encourages them to follow their hearts. She also ensures she conducts dance classes twice in a week for the children who get interested.

Facing hardships makes it difficult to dream many a times and this has been the case with these poor children as well. But many of them still dream of achieving big and Sathpati says she always encourages them to do so. Some of them want to become doctor, model or actors. “I inspire them and advice them to study so that they can become what they want,” she told ANI.

Several users commended Satpathi for her endeavour:

While explaining the challenges she faced when she started out and even now when the classes have become a regular feature, Sathpati said generating interest in studies among these children is very necessary. To do that she says they provide them with biscuits and chocolates.

“After COVID-19 pandemic, I teach them once in a week following social distancing and wearing masks,” she added.

(With inputs from ANI)


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...