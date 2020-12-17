Odisha Woman Sets up Class to Provide Free Education to Tribal Children Near Their Homes

As we struggle tp face the challenges thrown at us by the pandemic and its subsequent hardships, many have also emerged as the sole harbinger of hope for many poor and beleaguered.

Manshi Sathpati of Odisha is also one of them. The woman has taken it upon herself to provide free education to many tribal children in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sathpati said, “It is a slum area and their parents are daily wage labourers. The government runs many schemes for them but they don’t want to leave this place. I thought maybe if I teach them here itself they will develop an interest in studies."

Satpathi has been teaching these children at the Nala Basti area in Rasulgarh near their houses so that the children do not have to travel much and can thus attend the classes as and when they are held. Sometimes, she even conducts them under a tree.

Satpathi says that for now, she teaches as many as 40 students and within a span of a year, they have started learning English, Oriya, General Knowledge and Mathematics as well.

Many are also interested in the performance arts and painting and Satpathi says she encourages them to follow their hearts. She also ensures she conducts dance classes twice in a week for the children who get interested.

Facing hardships makes it difficult to dream many a times and this has been the case with these poor children as well. But many of them still dream of achieving big and Sathpati says she always encourages them to do so. Some of them want to become doctor, model or actors. “I inspire them and advice them to study so that they can become what they want,” she told ANI.

Odisha: A woman, Manshi Sathpati is providing education to tribal children near their dwellings in Bhubaneswar.She says, "Govt runs many schemes for them but they don't want to leave the place. I thought maybe if I teach them here itself they'll develop interest in studies." pic.twitter.com/8ECFcFmoWz — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020

Several users commended Satpathi for her endeavour:

Awesome !!! — Hindol Goswami (@hindolg) December 17, 2020

Free education to tribal children is good in the mean time enrollment is also equally important ... — Ashok Kumar Ojha 🇮🇳 (@AshokKu67597003) December 17, 2020

Good job — Dilip Shah (@DilipSh10531405) December 17, 2020

While explaining the challenges she faced when she started out and even now when the classes have become a regular feature, Sathpati said generating interest in studies among these children is very necessary. To do that she says they provide them with biscuits and chocolates.

“After COVID-19 pandemic, I teach them once in a week following social distancing and wearing masks,” she added.

(With inputs from ANI)