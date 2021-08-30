Odisha Women Find Employment in Bamboo Handicrafts, Become Self-reliant

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Odisha government’s skill development program provided women with employment opportunities. Inspired by the art scheme, 30 women have now become successful handicraft artists. The young women of Singhenpalli village have become self-sufficient by giving traditional bamboo handicrafts and household items a new color of modernity. For the first time in the state, OBC women have joined the art scheme and established themselves as skilled handicraft artists, while Maa Jagruti and Baba Dhabaleshwar women’s self-help groups (SHGs) of Singhenpalli village in Veden block of Bargarh district have become self-sufficient.

Pinki Pradhan, the President of Maa Jagruti SHG, said, “Our team members’ dedication, hard work and perseverance have earned them the status of artisans. The state government’s skill development programme has made it possible." Madhuri Pradhan, the President Baba Dhabaleswar SHG group, said that the state government’s skill development programme has been very helpful during the pandemic. “So many young women are earing good amounts even during the pandemic," she said. The women and girls of Singhenpalli village had been unemployed during the Lockdown. They drew the attention of the district industry officials to the fact that they are now able to stand on their own feet and are able to earn a living. Afterwards, 30 women and girls were given special training and training in the art scheme. The women and girls of the village have benefited from the market by making traditional bamboo items such as temple baskets, pen stands, brass stands, boats, table lamps, flowerbeds, letterboxes with new form and structure. “At the same time, the government will provide all kinds of assistance for bamboo products, providing more training to women and providing all kinds of government assistance,” said the Bheden Block Handicrafts Development Officer.

Unemployment is at the forefront of women’s desire to work. During this pandemic, women have had to work harder to earn a living.

