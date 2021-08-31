Odisha Youth Sets Record For Making 'World's Smallest Wax Statue of Lord Buddha'

A youth from Odisha has earned an Exclusive World Record by making a miniature of Lord Jagannath and his siblings using neem wood, and the smallest idol of Buddha in wax. He has expertise in making miniatures in wax and wood. Rakesh Kumar Patra, a native of Nathasahi village under Jajpur Sadar block of Jajpur district, has been highly praised for his unique skill. Rakesh earned accolades for his miniature works of art including a 3.5 cm wax statue of Lord Buddha and 0.5 cm idols of Lord Jagannath and his siblings carved out of neem wood. He has carved the “smallest wax statue of Lord Buddha” and etched his name in the Exclusive World Records for creating the same.

“It took me three days to carve a 3.5 cm wax statue of Lord Buddha. The 0.5 cm idols of Lord Jagannath and his siblings have been made using a magnifying glass. I am very happy that my art has earned an exclusive world record and I am aiming for a world record." Rakesh’s mother, Kaushalya Patra, and his sister, Kamalini Patra, also expressed their happiness at his success.

One has to use a magnifying glass to be able to properly view Rakesh’s works of art. For this fine workmanship, Rakesh has used neem wood, blade, sandpaper, glue and paint, and broken mobile glass. However, his craftsmanship is not limited to this. He has created statues of various deities out of wood and clay. Rakesh, who has a keen interest in sculpture, sand carving and painting, is now studying at an art college and funding his own expenses and college fees by painting. His friend, Pupun Das, also expressed his pride over Rakesh’s achievement for himself and their village.

