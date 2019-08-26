Odisha's 'Dancing Sir' Wins Hearts of Students and Netizens with Unique Teaching Style

It is said that a good teacher finds innovative ways to grab the attention of his students and enhance their interest in learning. While most of the teachers follow traditional methods or follow conventional style to impart the learning, there are some who break this stereotype and create their own techniques. One such teacher is Prafulla Kumar Pathi from Odisha, who is not just winning hearts of his students but is also grabbing attention of people on social media for all the right reasons.

In the clip, the in-charge headmaster of Lamtaput upper primary school of Odisha's Koraput district sways his hips, sprawls on floor, sprints around the classroom and using hand gestures while singing from a book. The students, standing in two rows to his left and right, join in and chant their lessons in unison.

According to Hindustan Times, Pathi is popularly known as the "dancing sir" of Koraput and the 56-year-old has been teaching the students in his unique style since 2008, when he was employed with Sarva Sikshya Abhiyaan as resource person.

“I discovered that teaching should be made fun and not monotonous. So I devised my mode of education,” Hindustan Times quoted Pathi as saying. He further added that he found that the kids were getting more interested in studies once he started teaching them through song and dance. "The kids are showing more inclination in coming to school,” he said.

According to the report, before coming to Pathi converts all his lessons to a song sequence and practices them. “When I enter the classroom, I also tend to keep the students physically active as there is a chance of falling asleep after having mid-day meal. The dancing by students ensures that they do not fall asleep during class hours,” he told the daily.

The report by Hindustan Times quoted Sanjay Panda who works as an assistant teacher in the same school saying that Pathi's teaching has led to less dropout in the school. Panda said, "In Koraput schools, children usually stay absent or drop out before finishing primary education. But after this new way of teaching, there has been a boost in attendance."

