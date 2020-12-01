Odisha's Kotpad Now Has Women Trained to Drive Battery Vehicles to Collect Waste from Households

Odisha's Kotpad NAC has set a precedent for women empowerment well-intertwined with development and employment. Four women from Self-Help Groups have been trained to run battery-operated vehicles to collect waste from over 4,500 households in the town, the ministry of housing and urban affairs said in a tweet.

Kotpad town is on the extreme end of Odisha border in Koraput district. The nearest township in Chhattisgarh is Jagadalpur with which it has a regular business link.

The initiative to train women and employ them for the service is being lauded as it provides employment to the women and at the same time ensures clean cities.

Employment situation during the lockdown worsened in Odisha's Koraput district, like most other parts of the country. According to a report in Business Standard, several districts of Odisha were ill-prepared to deal with the reverse migration situation necessitated by lockdown announced by the Centre in March. The state has over 2.5 million migrant workers, as per informal estimates. With dependence on migration and agriculture being the major employers, the lockdown impacted the livelihoods in Odisha.