Odisha's Nandankanan Zoological Park Gets its Very Own 'Eco-friendly' Toy Train, Ropeway

Odisha’s famous Nandankanan Zoological Park has got a new attraction in the form of an eco-friendly toy train. Located in Bhubaneswar, the zoological park is already quite popular among tourists. Odisha’s Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Bikram Keshari Arukha flagged off the battery-operated Toy Train on October 8. The minister also laid the foundation stone for a ropeway, which is said to be an attraction for people who are looking for an adrenaline rush. The state-of-the-art technology ropeway will give a unique view to the visitors.

Here is the video:

Toy train 🚆 for visitors was launched and foundation laid for the mono cable pulsated aerial ropeway in Nandankanan Zoological Park near Bhubaneswar on the occasion of celebration of 67th Wildlife Week. @DDNewslive @PIBBhubaneswar @ROB_Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/cWZaSAB97a— DD News Odia (ଡ଼ିଡ଼ି ନ୍ୟୁଜ ଓଡିଆ) (@DDOdiaNews) October 8, 2021

Our own little Shinkansen for little children in Nandan Kanan!Inaugurated by Sri Bikram Keshari Arukha, Hon’ble Minister, FECC today as part of 67th wildlife week celebrations. pic.twitter.com/HZnLrwPpvb— Sisir Kumar Ratho (@skratho) October 8, 2021

While addressing the media, the Deputy Director of the Nandankanan Zoological Park, Sanjeet Kumar informed that the toy train will run on the batteries, hence, it is being referred to as ‘eco-friendly.’ The train will have facilities of five coaches, comprising 72 seats, in addition to the two wheelchairs for any specially-abled people.

The train is said to cover a distance of 1.65 km, and it is expected to run six times from the respective station in a single day. The authorities have marked reasonable prices for the visitors, who want to avail the Toy Train, for children it is Rs20, while adults have to pay Rs50.

Further, giving away details about the ropeway, Kumar revealed that the estimated cost is Rs 13 crore and it will be completed in the next 18 months. The ropeway will have 12 cabins and it will move without any pillar support. The deputy director informed that the ropeway will cross a lake between the zoological park and Botanical Garden. It will be at a maximum height of 36 meters from the lake and will provide a scenic bird’s eye view to the tourists.

The Nandankanan Zoological Park was open to the public in the year 1979. The zoo is home to various Bengal tigers, among other mammals.

