Off Duty Cop Out with Son Shoots at Robbers While Holding on to His Ice-cream

In an incident that seems to be straight out of an action film, a policeman managed to shoo away two armed robbers while holding an ice cream. Now a star, the cop was off duty when the incident took place. He was in an ice-cream parlour in Uruguay’s Montevideo with his son. As can be seen in the footage, which was recorded on security cameras in the area, the cop pulls off the entire operation while holding the ice cream cone in his left hand. The clip has gone viral on the Internet and the unnamed cop is being lauded for his timely action.

While the father and son were busy enjoying the ice cream, two suspicious men approached the store and paused briefly near the duo. In the video, one of the two men can been seen trying to take out something from his pocket, possible a gun or a knife. However, before he could do so the policeman took out his gun and started firing at point-blank range. Next the cop shoots at the other suspect. This leads the two robbers to run away from the spot.

The scene unfolded around 11:30 pm local time on Sunday. The man who identifies himself as a cop later called 911 to report the entire incident.

The policeman said he saw two men arriving on a motorcycle and suspected that they could be robbers. When the cop started firing, the robbers fled from the scene in such hurry that they even abandoned their bike.

One of the two alleged robbers is 23 years old. He was wounded and arrested by the police. Later, he was taken to Casa de Galicia hospital, where he was treated for the gunshot in the chest and underwent a surgery. He is currently in an induced coma. He has a lengthy criminal record that includes homicide and arms trafficking.

The other robber is still absconding and it is not known whether he is injured or not.