Office Reunion! John Krasinski and Steve Carell are Bringing 'Some Good News' amid Lockdown





All the celebs around the world are doing their bit to engage with the audience in online conversations so as to pass this lockdown time with some fun moments. While some are posting their fitness videos online, others like Ellen DeGeneres are posting videos of their conversations with other stars.

American actor and filmmaker John Krasinski also did something unique and interesting in these sad times. The Emmy-winning actor has launched his own talk show, which will be done through video conferencing. This talk show will focus on sharing the good news. And the name of the talk show – Some Good News – suggests the same.

He’s released his first video from the talk show on Youtube this Sunday, and the guest was none other than his former The Office co-star, Steve Carell.

The host of the show was dressed in a suit and tie, with SGN written right behind him. As explained by him, the sign was made by his daughters using crayons.

John began the clip by explaining that the show is dedicated to discuss some good news amid all the chaos.

"Without question, we are all going through an incredibly trying time, but through all the anxiety, all the confusion, all the isolation and all the Tiger King somehow the human spirit found a way to break through and blow us all away,” he said.

He focused on some of the positive news around the globe, including people cheering up for health workers, people helping each other, a grandfather meeting his grandson for the first time and others.

He then connected to Steve and the duo talked about the show and good memories together. John signed off the show, saying, “Asking you to remember, no matter how tough life can get, there's always good in the world and we will see you next time.”