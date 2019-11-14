Officer Asks People to 'Learn Traffic Sense' from Elephant who Waits to Cross a Road

Recent videos doing rounds on the internet keep proving that elephants are one of the most sensible animals in the world. Remember a video of a jumbo trying to climb a tree to pluck a jackfruit? Now, in another viral video from Jharkhand, a tusker is seen waiting to cross a busy highway.

In the 29-second video posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, the elephant, near Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary in Jharkhand, is seen waiting at a height amid bushes on one side of a busy road. The jumbo waits as vehicles move in speed on the busy stretch.

The IFS officer captioned the video, saying, "Learn some traffic sense from this #tusker. Or he is just figuring out how to tackle this road which has come up on his way."

Kaswan further in his tweet mentioned that elephants have a life span of 60-70 years and they "remember all their traditional routes of migration."

Learn some traffic sense from this #tusker. Or he is just figuring out how to tackle this road which has come up on his way. #Elephants live for 60-70 years so they remember all their traditional routes of #migration. This one is forwarded from near Dalma. pic.twitter.com/nxmKisC1W4 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 13, 2019

Since being posted on Wednesday (November 13) evening, the video has already received over 6,100 views in less than 24 hours. It has also garnered over 580 likes so far. Netizens seemed unhappy with the video as they felt the roads are encroachment by humans in forest areas.

I think vehicles should just stop and wait for the elephant to cross. Seems like the vehicles lack traffic sense and courtesy — Chintan Sheth (@blueczkfox) November 13, 2019

Building roads in the middle of forest itself should be a big no no. Not sure how people will react if roads are build in middle of their home. Y doesn't @Manekagandhibjp speak against this. Or if not atleast build bridges...https://t.co/jLYhIJcpje — Utopianys (@utopianys) November 13, 2019

Despite worshiping Lord Ganesha, it's really, really sad that we don't care much about our elephants. This human apathy towards an animal that understands kindness is deeply sad. — मनीष बिषोई (@manishbishoyee) November 13, 2019

Poor thing is so clueless...mute creatures are victims of unsustainable human development — Supriya Palande (@palande_supriya) November 13, 2019

After seeing the video, a user recalled his stay in Jamshedpur and how humans have encroached into the territory of elephants there as well.

I remember in Jamshedpur during my growing up years, elephants would often come down the Dalma....we have encroached into their territory ☹ — Debali Basu (@debalib) November 13, 2019

