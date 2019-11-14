Take the pledge to vote

News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Officer Asks People to 'Learn Traffic Sense' from Elephant who Waits to Cross a Road

The IFS officer captioned the video, saying, "Learn some traffic sense from this #tusker. Or he is just figuring out how to tackle this road which has come up on his way."

Trending Desk

Updated:November 14, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
Officer Asks People to 'Learn Traffic Sense' from Elephant who Waits to Cross a Road
Video grab. (Twitter)

Recent videos doing rounds on the internet keep proving that elephants are one of the most sensible animals in the world. Remember a video of a jumbo trying to climb a tree to pluck a jackfruit? Now, in another viral video from Jharkhand, a tusker is seen waiting to cross a busy highway.

In the 29-second video posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, the elephant, near Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary in Jharkhand, is seen waiting at a height amid bushes on one side of a busy road. The jumbo waits as vehicles move in speed on the busy stretch.

The IFS officer captioned the video, saying, "Learn some traffic sense from this #tusker. Or he is just figuring out how to tackle this road which has come up on his way."

Kaswan further in his tweet mentioned that elephants have a life span of 60-70 years and they "remember all their traditional routes of migration."

Since being posted on Wednesday (November 13) evening, the video has already received over 6,100 views in less than 24 hours. It has also garnered over 580 likes so far. Netizens seemed unhappy with the video as they felt the roads are encroachment by humans in forest areas.

After seeing the video, a user recalled his stay in Jamshedpur and how humans have encroached into the territory of elephants there as well.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
