OG 'Gully Boy' Naved Shaikh aka Naezy is Proud of Booming Rap Culture in India
Rapper Naezy, whose life served as one of the inspirations for the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gully Boy', feels proud to see the growth of rap culture in India.
Image screenshot from Naezy's YouTube video.
Rapper Naezy, whose life served as one of the inspirations for the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy, feels proud to see the growth of rap culture in India.
"I feel really proud to see the booming rap culture in India. It has been widely loved and appreciated and, needless to say, 'Gully Boy' played an influential role in providing an edge to the rappers in the country," Naezy said.
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which released earlier this year, was inspired by the life of street rappers Divine and Naved Shaikh --- aka Naezy. The hit film had minted Rs 139.8 crore in the domestic market.
"After its grand success, the trend of actors working on rap numbers for their films is on the rise.
As Bollywood rules the hearts and minds of the people, I know for a fact that it will be instrumental in further elevating the rap revolution in India," added Naezy, who was a part of a panel for the audition episode of "MTV Hustle", which will provide a platform for budding rappers.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Rishikesh's Iconic 'Lakshman Jhula' Closed Down After 90 Years, Deemed Unsafe and Beyond Repair
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rakul Preet Backs Manmadhudu 2 Smoking Scene: Smoking in Kabir Singh Doesn’t Make Shahid Smoker
- Ali Fazal Meets Game of Thrones Actress Nathalie Emmanuel, See Pic
- Big Tech Quartet's Antitrust Hearing Highlights Their Sheer Might and Murky Policies
- Facebook May Launch TikTok Competitor to Rope in More Users: Report
- Intercontinental Cup 2019: 18-year-old Narender Gahlot Scores as India Draw 1-1 vs Syria