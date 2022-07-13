Oh Crab! Fisherman Catches Crustacean With a Full Set of 'Human Teeth'

While we were trying to get over some of the previous mysterious aquatic creatures that were spotted on the beaches around the world, the great depth of the sea has once again left the internet baffled. This time, a picture of a strange catch by a deep sea fisherman is making a huge buzz on the internet. The now-viral photograph reveals that the fisherman caught a crab from the depth of the sea, which appears to have a full set of human teeth. The strange creature came to light after photographer Roman Fedortsov, who works on a fishing vessel in Western Russia, shared its picture on his Instagram feed.

Roman dropped the picture of this strange creature seven days back, and so far it has garnered around a thousand likes, with the comments section swamped with netizens’ reactions. While posting the picture on his official account, he wrote the caption in Russian and it roughly translates to this, “Crabs…All the same, there is something attractive and repulsive in them. Mother Nature has tried…” The picture shows a person holding a crab in his hands with gloves on. Looking at the picture, it appears that the crustacean has kept its eyes closed, while its mouth is open a bit, giving the view of his four protruding teeth. The rest of its bumpy body appears similar to a normal crab.

Needless to say, the creature has startled the netizens. One commented, “Bro got better teeth than British people.” Another commented, “Just a little dental work and the little fella will be just fine.” A third commented, “What if crabs are reincarnated humans?” Besides these, one user also detailed the deformity of the creature, as he commented, “This is a just deformity of the shell. Take a look at different pictures of a crab's shell around the front end of the shells and you will see that this crab’s front lower shell has split from the deformity.”

Meanwhile, Roman’s Instagram account holds the testament that he spends his time uncovering such creatures from the deep sea.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.