Oh Dear! Monkey Takes a 'Cool Cab' Ride on Deer's Back in This Viral Video, Wins Internet

A video of a monkey taking a short ride on the back of a deer has surfaced on internet. The endearing clip was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

The 31-second-long clip shows the monkey jumping onto the back of a deer. Then the deer heads to graze. Once it reaches the spot, the lazy monkey doesn’t feel like getting down from its friend’s back. Toward the end, we see the deer trying to push the monkey with the help of its mouth.

In the video, a group of monkeys can also be seen sitting on the ground.

Captioning the video, Susanta Nanda wrote, “Oh dear, it’s a deer cab. Monkey takes a cool ride.”

Since the video was shared, it has been viewed over 28, 000 times and has received over 2, 500 likes. Netizens flooded the post with adorable comments, with one user saying, “May all of us have one such ‘deer’ friend in life who carries us around when we feel tired, or just want to be pampered”.

Another user wrote, It's really like the tales we had read as Kids.They live with joy n unity.”

One person dropped in a comment, writing, “UberGo. UberBlack. UberDeer”

