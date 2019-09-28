English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oh, Deer: Woman Filling Gas In Car Startled By Deer Jumping Over Her Head
The woman says she stood there for a minute to process what happened.
A Georgia woman went to fill up her gas tank before work when a deer leaped over her head, kicking her in the process.
Lynda Tennent told WJXT-TV she was pumping gas in Brunswick, Georgia, on Wednesday when the incident occurred.
Tennent says she thought she was being robbed. The animal’s hoof hit when she wasn’t looking.
She says she stood there for a minute to process what happened. She didn’t say whether she suffered any other injuries.
