'Oh My God': Iceland's PM's Priceless Reaction After Earthquake During Interview Goes Viral

Iceland’s Prime Minister KatrínJakobsdóttir is going viral on the Internet for her priceless reaction to a mid-zoom interview earthquake. Earlier this week, Jakobsdóttir was discussing the coronavirus’ effect on the tourism industry and how the nation is approaching testing when the earthquake shook pretty much everything around her.

During her interview with the Washington Post, she was interrupted by an earthquake. The leader went into a bit of shock as her expressions showed and said, “Oh my god, there’s an earthquake.” Moments later, when the tremors subsided, she said, “Well, this is Iceland,” with a smile and continued answering the question.

Washington Post’s senior journalist David Ignatius asked Jakobsdóttir if she was alright when she said she was fine.The video was also retweeted by the Prime Minister herself, who said, as she was discussing the effects of COVID-19 and their way of dealing with it, they were interrupted with a minor earthquake.

“I hope everyone is feeling good and steady,” read the caption.

Spoke with @IgnatiusPost about COVID-19 and how we are dealing with the situation here in Iceland. We also spoke about the heart and soul of the Icelandic people. And then we had an earthquake. I hope everyone is feeling good and steady. https://t.co/4JlGEWcQ3T — Katrín Jakobsdóttir (@katrinjak) October 20, 2020

The video has received over 18.2k views on Twitter as netizens commended the Prime Minister and her calm way of dealing with both the pandemic and the earthquake. One user commented, “The house and leadership are BOTH strong!”

Another user said that her reactions showed how a real leadership should be staying calm during a crisis. They commended how she waits for information to come in and then finishes the task at hand. “Do I mean Corona or the earthquake? Yes, indeed I do!”

Netizens also praised the Prime Minister and said, “You really did handle that like a champ.” Some also questioned how could she remember the question after facing a traumatic natural disaster. “That could be classed as a ‘good day at the office’.Seriously impressive. How could you even remember the question let alone answer it ? Bet everybody will know the name of Iceland’s Prime Minister by midnight !”

The country has been pretty successful in mitigating the effects of the pandemic with their unique testing and tracing plan. The country teamed up with a biotechnology company and offered free tests for anyone who wanted it. Iceland’s government also promised to ensure paid leave for anyone forced to self-quarantine or self-isolate before many other countries took a similar stance.Iceland has reported 4,268 cases of the virus and 11 deaths till now.