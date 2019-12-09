Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

'Oh, This is Sweet': Delivery Man Breaks into Celebratory Jig on Finding Holiday Treats at US Home

The woman, at whose house the man was set to deliver the package, had left the treat for them, in an expression of thanks for what all they had to endure to do their jobs.

IANS

Updated:December 9, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Oh, This is Sweet': Delivery Man Breaks into Celebratory Jig on Finding Holiday Treats at US Home
Screenshot from video uploaded by Kathy Ouma / Facebook.

An Amazon delivery staff member's amazement and celebratory jig after finding food and drinks outside a house in Wilmington in Delaware has gone viral, viewed over 12 million times on Facebook.

The woman, at whose house the man was set to deliver the package, had left the treat for them, in an expression of thanks for what all they had to endure to do their jobs. The netizens praised both - the woman for her good deed and the Amazon staffer for his response to a stranger's large-heartedness.

Karim Ahmad-Reed's dance outside the main door at Kathy Ouma's home last week was captured on the ring doorbell camera, Yahoo Lifestyle reported. In the video posted by Ouma on Monday, Ahmad-Reed can be seen putting the Amazon package outside her home's front door before moving on to look at a basket placed nearby.

"Oh, this is nice," he's heard exclaiming, as he leans over to see the goodies - soda, water, crackers, and cookies "meant for those delivering holiday packages. "Wow! Oh, this is sweet." As he walks away after helping himself with the eatables, the man does an impromptu celebratory jig.

"This was the first delivery I've seen with snacks at the door for drivers," he told Yahoo Lifestyle. "I forgot my lunch that day and was hungry and a little dehydrated."

Ouma posted a picture of the basket and wrote to UPS, USPS, Amazon, and FedEx: "Please take some goodies to enjoy on your route. Thank you for making holiday shopping easy." Ahmad-Reed said he was in touch with Ouma.

"She's a jewel and a great human being. I am grateful to have brought her some happiness, as she has to me," he said. "The world needs more love."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram