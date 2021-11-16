Ohio Bank Heist Robber Inspired by 'Thomas Crown Affair' Identified After 52 Years

The man behind one of the most infamous bank heists in the history of Ohio has been identified after 52 years. Theodore John Conrad had pulled off the robbery on July 11, 1969. He was 20 years old at the time. Working as a bank teller at the Society National Bank, Cleveland, he took $215,000 (around $1.7 million today) in a paper bag and casually left the office after work on a Friday. Since it was the weekend, the robbery came to light only on Monday, giving Conrad a two-day headstart to evade capture. Earlier in November, US Marshals found that a person named Thomas Randele living in Lynnfield, Massachusetts was actually Conrad. He started a new life as an automobile salesman who taught golf, too. He had died of lung cancer in May 2021 at age 71. The startling discovery happened after finding similarities in the documents filed by Conrad in the 1960s and Randele in his later life. This included a filing for bankruptcy in 2014, too.

One of America’s Most Wanted Fugitives Identified After 52 Years. Mystery solved of Ted Conrad, who pulled off one of the biggest bank robberies in Cleveland, Ohio history. pic.twitter.com/Jg4cbDmkfH— U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) November 12, 2021

What is the link to ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’

According to the Marshals, Conrad was obsessed with the film ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ for a year. He reportedly watched the heist film more than six times in the year before committing his crime. The 1968 Steve McQueen movie shows a bored millionaire pulling off a bank robbery without putting in much effort. Conrad was reportedly fascinated by how easy it was to rob a bank and shared with his friends that he planned to do the same. According to Cleveland.com, his friends dismissed his plans and Russe Metcalf, who had lunched with Conrad on the heist day, said, “I had no idea. He always said the security was lax and that it wouldn’t be hard." Interestingly, Conrad lived his new life near the shooting location of the movie that inspired him.

Closure for Marshals

The cold case was initially worked on by John K. Elliott of the US marshals. His son, also a US Marshal, Peter J. Elliott, solved the case, giving closure to his father who passed away in 2020. USA Today quoted Peter in a statement, “I hope my father is resting a little easier today knowing his investigation and his United States Marshals Service brought closure to this decades-long mystery."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.