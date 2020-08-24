Ohio Couple Feeds Wedding Food to Local Shelter Inmates after Their Ceremony

A couple in the US had splendid plans for their impending marriage ceremony until the coronavirus pandemic marred all the original arrangements.

However, they exchanged wedding vows in a low-key ceremony attended by immediate guests and decided to engage in a gesture of community service on their big day. The pair’s matrimony was witnessed by a few family and friends in the courtyard of Melanie’s grandparents.

Ohio-based Tyler and Melanie Tapajna donated all the reception food, prepared for guests, to families in food crisis at a local charity. The newlyweds, shortly after the ceremony, headed over to a Cleveland women and children’s facility where they offered lunch.

The couple, dressed in bridal attires, spent the entire afternoon serving meals with the staff and volunteers at the local shelter.

"We pray this amazing couple is blessed immensely in their marriage, and thank them for inviting our guests to their wedding feast," the City Mission captioned the heart-touching photos on their official Facebook page.

When Melanie and Tyler's formal wedding reception was canceled due to COVID-19, they decided they not only wanted to donate their reception food to our guests at Laura's Home, but also to serve the meal in their gown and suit! pic.twitter.com/kKFVx0RO6O — The City Mission (@TheCityMission) August 16, 2020

Sharing her experience, Melanie told Yahoo Lifestyle, "Covid may have cancelled our original plans, but God gave us so much more today. I have never been told that I was beautiful as much as I had that day."

Thanking for all the love and support, the groom said, "The kids were cheesing hard. They were adorable. Everyone was appreciative. I loved it."

The gesture of spreading joy in the uncertain times has won the couple many well-wishers, earning blessings and winning hearts around the world.