Ohio Hospital Hires a Dog as a 'Justice Volunteer' to Cheer Up Stressed Out Co-workers

It is a known fact that people working in the medical field have one of the most taxing and stressful jobs. They spend hours treating patients and witness people die in their line of duty. Many such health facilities employ various programmes to help their staff cope with the stress. The most common one is the use of pets, and dogs top the list when it comes to relieving the stress factor.

Probably that’s why the Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center decided to hire one to meet and greet employees. Photos of the adorable pooch hired for this specific job has earned praise from netizens.

Twitter user Shari Dunaway shared the picture of the cute dog named Shiloh. It was employed by the hospital as part of its ‘Star Program’ as a justice volunteer.

See the post here:

My hospital hired an employee whose only job is to go around saying hi to other employees while they work pic.twitter.com/WWXNeEiWne — Shari Dunaway, MD (@ShariDunawayMD) November 20, 2020

The tweet was captioned as, “My hospital hired an employee whose only job is to go around saying hi to other employees while they work.” It has got close to 70,000 likes, over 9,600 retweets and 1,700 plus user comments.

The tweet went viral in no time and many users across the globe praised the decision and some even replied asking if the furball was receiving good compensation for its work.

“Dogtor Shiloh is very well rewarded and fully compensated for his work. Free treats for life, room and board, meal plan, grooming, and unlimited cuddles and smiles from healthcare workers,” Dunway replied.

Dogtor Shiloh is very well rewarded and fully compensated for his work. Free treats for life, room & board, meal plan, grooming, and unlimited cuddles and smiles from healthcare workers at @OSUWexMed! — Shari Dunaway, MD (@ShariDunawayMD) November 20, 2020

Soon users started sharing pictures of their workplace animals who are employed in a similar job at various places around the world.

Let’s look at some of the adorable posts here:

“We had a Fox he’d fallen out of the ceiling though , does this count,” asked one user who posted a picture of fox at her working place.

We had a Fox he’d fallen out of the ceiling though , does this count pic.twitter.com/Sb9d8m8sEr — julie smith (@juliesmith75) November 20, 2020

Another one posted all the way around from the Philippines with the picture of a guard dog.

We also have our hospital dog in the Philippines. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OhgPZj3bq6 — Thessa Jil Cloma Monera (@ieatjillybeans) November 20, 2020

One user posted a photo of a dog who multitasks for the police department as well as making regular visits to the ED for ‘snuggles and kisses’.

We have one who works for the police department, but she visits the ED regularly for snuggles and kisses. pic.twitter.com/JgfbbEFyFm — Alana Kinrich, MD (@AlanaKinrich) November 20, 2020

“We have 30+ at our hospital and they are finally coming back!!! I saw them leaving a training session the other day,” wrote a user.

We have 30+ at our hospital and they are finally coming back!!! I saw them leaving a training session the other day pic.twitter.com/g1xDLX2lwP — SP (@pubhealthdarlng) November 20, 2020

One person wrote about dogs in their hospital. “Some of Stanford Hospital’s finest,” read the post.

Some of Stanford Hospital’s finest: pic.twitter.com/3CyuNQZSCb — Danielle Burchett, PhD (@prof_burchett) November 20, 2020

The world is replete with such instances. Dogs are known for their amazing sense of smell, but they can also definitely sense if your mood or health is down.