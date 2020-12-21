Ohio Man Filmed Skating Naked on Highway while Wearing a Panda Mask

2020 in general has been a bizarre year. The world at large, including industries, have been shaken by the widespread coronavirus disease. Many people were forced to shut business, many others lost their jobs. Some people have also been suffering from a severe personal loss wherein their loved one or a known member lost their life to the deadly virus. It is said that the virus first broke out in China and then got spread to various parts of the world. Due to the virus, the transportation, in a way, was put on halt because of different lockdowns that were imposed on different states and countries.

So as 2020 comes to a close, one would assume that the year is done with its bizarreness and absurdity. However, the same is not true. In the latest weird incident, a man based out of Ohio was roaming around entirely naked on the street. According to a report published in The New York Post, the man was only wearing a panda face mask. Apart from that, there was no piece of clothing on his body. He was wearing a pair of roller blades on a highway.

The unidentified man based out of Ohio was recorded in Columbus. The video had been shot by a car passenger named Dijon Revels on December 15. The man was present on the 670 highway east. As per the video accessed by the portal, the man can be seen doing roller skating while holding a thick stick like thing. If the person who recorded the clip is to be believed, then he was apparently holding a selfie stick. The unidentified man was moving at a good speed on the eight lane highway. What one also sees is that the man moves on the side when he hears a car honk, giving it way to pass.

A person from the Ohio Department of Transportation stated, "Pedestrians are not permitted on interstate highways. There are signs posted at all the entrance ramps. This is a safety issue."

A person in the background can be heard saying, "This dude's on the freeway naked."

In another incident, a nude man was recorded in August of 2020. The recorded clip had the entirely nude man being filmed while getting a hosepipe shower at a car wash. The video back then had got viral on social media. People had a huge variety of reactions to this clip as well. It was bizarre and absurd for most people, but some also found it quite funny.