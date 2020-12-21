Ohio Man Leaves 5,600 Dollars as Tip for Entire Restaurant Staff ahead of Christmas

There is no dearth of kind people in this world. One such person visited a restaurant in Ohio and left a $5,600 (around Rs 4,15,000) tip for the entire staff. The incident took place at Souk Mediterranean Kitchen in Toledo over a week ago.

According to CNN, the restaurant employs 28 people. Some employees were on off the day this incident happened, but that man left the tip for each staff member.

The outbreak of coronavirus brought economic activities in many countries of the world to a standstill. Restaurants and hotels were among the worst hit due to the pandemic. The halting of economic activities for a certain period impacted incomes of the working class. The companies implemented pay cuts, reducing the incomes of many people. Due to the same reason, employees of the Ohio restaurant weren't able to buy a Christmas tree or presents for their family.

However, the generous tip from the kind man has allowed them to celebrate Christmas with their families. Each staff member got $200 when the tip was equally divided among them.

“Your restaurant staff becomes your family and everyone cares about each other. I've been staying out of the kitchen to give employees hours to get through and put gifts under the tree for their kids, so this was so huge for us," CNN reported quoting Moussa Salloukh, Souk's owner and chef.

The person who gave away such a huge amount in tip asked the restaurant to not disclose his name, allowing him to remain anonymous.

The owner opened the restaurant in 2019 and was struggling to keep it afloat financially after the outbreak of the COVID-19 . He said that such kind gestures give him a sense of hope that everything will be fine in the coming days.

Heaping praise on the kind man, Salloukh said a simple thanks is not enough for what he did.

Something similar happened last month when a man left a $3,000 tip for a single beer at a restaurant in Cleveland. Brendan Ring, the owner of the restaurant, narrated the whole incident on Facebook.

The man had ordered a beer costing $7.02. After having his drink, he asked for the bill. Before leaving the restaurant, he handed his credit card slip to Ring. When the owner saw the slip after the customer walked out of the restaurant, he found that the man had "left a whopping $3000 tip on a single beer purchase."

The man had asked the owner to distribute the tip among staff members.