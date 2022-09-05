Ohio Woman Made an 'Embarrassing Call' To 911, Here's What Happened Next

A woman in Ohio had to make an “embarrassing phone call” to 911 at around 3 am after getting stuck in exercise equipment. Christine Faulds was working out at the 24-hour Powerhouse Gym in Berea where the incident took place. Faulds was filming herself while working out on an inversion table, an equipment with which one can suspend their body upside down to help stretch the spine and relieve back pain. Moments into the exercise, Faulds’ exercise went south and she got stuck in the equipment.

Faulds’ ankles got locked into the inversion table due to which she was unable to move from her position. As her phone was set at a distance to record the exercise, she used her smartwatch to call 911. A clip of the incident has now gone viral on social media. In the video, Faulds can be heard calling a guy named Jason, who couldn’t hear the call for help due to the loud music. Though she tried hard to lift herself up but to no avail. After struggling for five-six minutes, Faulds’ dialed 911 from her smartwatch. She is heard saying, “Hi, I couldn’t look up the non-emergency number. There’s only one other person at the gym and I got stuck in this, you know that backboard thing that flips back?”

Watch Video:

🚨 ¡Pobre mujer! ¡Quedó atrapada colgando boca abajo en un aparato en el gimnasio y a las tres de la madrugada! ¡Tuvo que llamar al 911 para que la rescataran! 🚨 “Esto es tan vergonzoso…el rescate más fácil de la historia” —exclamó a la policía 🚨

.

📸 Christine Faulds pic.twitter.com/Ez9y3Ufxdo — ♨️ La Mesa Caliente ♨️ (@lamesacaliente) September 1, 2022

Faulds further narrated how she is not able to get anyone’s attention at the gym saying, “I don’t know, I just can’t get anyone’s attention at the gym. I’m just stuck upside down and I cannot get myself right side up.”

The Ohio native had to see the world from a different angle for a whole 12 minutes, New York Post reported. Addressing her request, the police arrived and assisted the gymgoer to set free from the equipment. Luckily the woman wasn’t injured in any way.

