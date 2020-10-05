BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Okay Rihanna!': Popstar Earns Huge Praises For Featuring Plus-sized Male Models in Latest Collection

File photo of Rihanna. (Credit:REUTERS)

File photo of Rihanna. (Credit:REUTERS)

Rihanna, who is known for inclusivity in all her businesses, is breaking barriers by featuring male plus-sized models for her new campaign. She’s already included several plus-sized women of all colours in her beauty advertising.

Calls for including plus-sized women in the fashion industry is not new, however, most of the times the conversations are solely around female models.

But Rihanna, who is known for inclusivity in all her businesses, is breaking barriers by featuring male plus-sized models for her new campaign. She’s already included several plus-sized women of all colours in her beauty advertising.

The singer and entrepreneur’s new collection, Savage X Fenty, is dropping soon. The website, SavageX.com, features a diverse range of male models of all shapes and sizes. Savage X Fenty is a lingerie line from Rihanna and caters to all genders.

A fan brought notice to one particular male model on her Twitter with the caption, “OKAY RIHANNA.”

The tweet has over 39,000 retweets and 322,000 likes. It is observed through responses that “big boys” are in fact welcomed by many people to model clothes and accessories. The viral tweet got attention from the model himself.

Representation is important because for years, by focusing only on thin and white models, the industry has ousted everyone who didn’t have that appearance. But moves like this are appreciated by fans.

One user exclaimed how he was almost emotional over this seemingly minor development. He claims he had never seen a model with a body like him.

Other users noticed that most brands discriminate needlessly, implying that a model of this size can look great while advertising their product but are left out of the fashion industry. The brand makes conscious efforts to be inclusive. Fenty began their campaign way back in 2017, by featuring plus-sized mannequins in their retails store in New York City.

Fenty wasn’t the first brand to do so, others like Nike have made similar attempts at inclusivity before.

Rihanna’s various ventures are not limited to body positivity. Her beauty company was one of the first to have foundation ranges from white to darkest ebony, with 40 shades to suit almost all skin colours.

Her skincare line focusses on “gender-neutral” range which is marketed to male, female, or non-gendered or non-binary people simultaneously.

The new Savage X Fenty Vol.2 is a fashion show which is being compared with an established industry legend like Victoria’s Secret fashion show. It will be dropping soon on Amazon Prime.

Next Story
Loading