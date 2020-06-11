Old Video of White Cop Saying 'I Don't Care' to Black Man Who Says He Can't Breathe Goes Viral

The incident of George Floyd’s killing has led to worldwide protests. People who are part of these protests are demanding an end to racial discrimination.

Now, another video of an unfortunate incident of racial discrimination has surfaced. The clip is of 2019 wherein a black man can be heard saying “I can't breathe”, while a police personnel is saying “I don’t care,” another official can be heard stating, “ he is acting like he's unconscious”.

According to a report published on NBC, the incident took place in Oklahoma City. As per a statement by Oklahoma City police Capt. Larry Withrow, someone had called the police after a black man was seen arguing with people and brandishing a gun. The autopsy report mentions the victim, Derrick Scott died after his lung collapsed.

The footage also shows the 42-year-old running away from the police. After a while, the police restrains him on a patch of grass. Soon after, the officer can be seen removing a gun from Derrick’s pocket.

The police have claimed that after they realised that Derrick was unconscious, they immediately called for medical assistance. He was also apparently given CPR in the ambulance but he could not survive and died in the hospital.

George Floyd too was killed by a police personnel who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Floyd too kept saying, “I can't breathe”. Derek Chauvin, the officer who was responsible for the act, has been charged with murder.