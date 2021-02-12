Oklahoma Woman Shakes a Leg to Ring in 100th Birthday in Style, Leaves Internet Amazed

An elderly woman named Sylvia Owens from Oklahoma has managed to surprise netizens with her joyous birthday dance. The lady, who lives at an old age care centre named Beaver County Nursing Home, recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

The Nursing home has shares video and pictures from the celebrations on its social media handle, and it’s winning hearts online. In the clip, Sylvia can be seen dancing with her walker leaving everyone amused. For her special day, Sylvia picked a maroon coloured dress. She completed her with sash and tiara.

Along with the video, the Nursing home wrote that the lady taught them to do the twist.

Ever since it’s being shared, people can’t stop gushing over it. The delightful video has been watched several times and has garnered over 700 views and tons of appreciation and best wishes from twitterati. A user commented, “Hey Sylvia, you’ve got some impressive moves. Go girl, you made me smile today Hope you had a fabulous birthday! Love from United Kingdom”. Many have even called the lady ‘Dancing Queen’ and thanked her for bringing a smile on their faces.

There are several video and pictures shared from her birthday celebrations on social media. In another video, Sylvia can be seen clapping and thanking everyone who made her birthday so special.

