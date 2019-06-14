Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Ola Cab Driver's Gesture after a Passenger Lost his Wallet in the Cab is Heartwarming

A resident of Bombay shared his story of leaving his wallet in an Ola cab on Twitter.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:June 14, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
Ola Cab Driver's Gesture after a Passenger Lost his Wallet in the Cab is Heartwarming
A resident of Bombay shared his story of leaving his wallet in an Ola cab on Twitter.
With taxi-cab services like Ola and Uber continuing to become more and more common and everyone's mode of commute, people are slowly accepting it as a replacement for driving.

We've gotten so accustomed to travelling in these cabs that they begin to feel like your own vehicle. There's downsides too, if you get too comfortable, you may leave personal belongings behind, even if by accident.

We've all done it - gotten out of the cab and have it drive away, only to remember then that we left something behind. But how many times is it a value-able item, like your phone or a wallet?

A resident of Bombay shared his story of leaving his wallet in an Ola cab on Twitter.

It begins on his birthday.

It was going fine until he realized he'd misplaced his wallet.

But in a surprising twist, the driver was actually giving it back!

And then it got better!

The Internet couldn't stop appreciating this gesture of goodwill.

