Ola Cab Driver's Gesture after a Passenger Lost his Wallet in the Cab is Heartwarming

With taxi-cab services like Ola and Uber continuing to become more and more common and everyone's mode of commute, people are slowly accepting it as a replacement for driving.

We've gotten so accustomed to travelling in these cabs that they begin to feel like your own vehicle. There's downsides too, if you get too comfortable, you may leave personal belongings behind, even if by accident.

We've all done it - gotten out of the cab and have it drive away, only to remember then that we left something behind. But how many times is it a value-able item, like your phone or a wallet?

A resident of Bombay shared his story of leaving his wallet in an Ola cab on Twitter.

Hey @Olacabs I need to report an incident I faced with one of your driver by the name Asif Iqbal Abdul Gaffar Pathan. He drives a mini Hyundai Xcent. — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

It begins on his birthday.

Me & my wife booked a cab from our residence to Hiranandani Powai on 10th June 2019 in the evening. We were headed to a pub to bring in my birthday. It started raining quite heavily on our way there. — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

And we overheard him talking to his wife telling her to not let the kids out in the rain. We also chatted a bit about how 1st rains are bad for bikes & that people should ride safely. Patiently negotiating with traffic we reached our destination — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

It was going fine until he realized he'd misplaced his wallet.

We thanked him & proceeded to meet our friends. About an hr into the evening I realised I don't have my wallet. I freaked out & thought maybe I dropped it while getting out of the cab so went looking. Then called him to check — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

But in a surprising twist, the driver was actually giving it back!

He immediately mentioned he has it safely with him & will had it to me on his way back home. And around 12:30 am on the 11th June 2019 he arrived. I was like cool my birthday isn't ruined considering all the hassle of reporting lost cards, licence, pan card & stuff — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

And then it got better!

But the biggest surprise was what I got to know when he arrived to hand over my wallet. He gave it to me & wished me happy birthday. I thanked him & the he told me it's his birthday as well!!! CAN YOU IMAGINE THE COINCIDENCE!!! — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

He then told me his family is waiting for him at home to cut a cake. What a day it was!! Here is a smiley picture of this good Samaritan at the end of a hard day at work & a loving family man! These are the people who make Bombay what it is! pic.twitter.com/zxNKHJQP2J — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

The Internet couldn't stop appreciating this gesture of goodwill.

I would like to think that there are more people like Asif Iqbal in the world. It’s just that we don’t celebrate them enough and complain their absence too much! — Mukesh Gupta (@rmukeshgupta) June 12, 2019