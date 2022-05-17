Ola Cabs Customer from Karnataka Shares How Family was Left Stranded on Road Amid Trip

An Ola Cabs customer from Karnataka has shared on Twitter a ‘traumatising’ experience his family underwent while using the cab service. The user narrated that his family had booked an Ola cab to travel from Bengaluru to Mysore, but the trip took a turn for the worse after men claiming to be recovery agents confiscated the vehicle. The family was left stranded on the highway and repeated calls to the Ola emergency team yielded no results. Finally, the user drove to his family and picked them up after Ola Customer Care said that they could do nothing to help them.

“*WARNING. AVOID @Olacabs AT ALL COST* Had one of the worst, traumatising experiences today. Had booked an outstation trip with @moon_natz and her parents to travel back to Mysore. An hour and a half into the trip some rowdies come in their two wheelers and create a blockade..”

“These rowdies / collection agents threaten the driver to pay up his past installments right at that moment else they’ll confiscate the vehicle. They even ask my family members to get down and figure out our ride ahead.

In the meantime I’m on a call with ola’s “emergency” team.”

“After putting me on hold multiple times and multiple people asking me to narrate the whole incident, their only solution is “Sir, you can cancel the ride and book a fresh one on your own. Because this is an outstation booking, we won’t be able to help you any further.”

“I ask for this issue to be escalated and in the meantime I go drive down to pick them up as they have pretty much abandoned them on the highway. The agents have already confiscated the car and gone away.”

“The thing that pissed me off is, the agents knew the driver’s exact location. So has to be shared by Ola themselves.

Moreover imagine if this incident had happened in the night and/or when only 1 person was traveling? Ola’s team was extremely unapologetic and had no care for ppl.”

The comments section showed that this was not the first time that such an incident had happened.

“Hey, this happened to me once last year with Uber. Same story. Travelling from Bangalore to Mysore. Collection agents took the cab. Thankfully we were close to Mysore so took another cab and managed.”

Other users shared that it is better to book local cab services for reliable service.

