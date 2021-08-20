Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Has an 'Pawsome' Way to Attend Meetings

We have been doing it wrong, all this time. The right way to do an official meeting is with a furry friend at hand. Let the animal purr, move and swirl, while you give it its favourite backrubs, all the while having an official conversation with a colleague. That way, work will never feel like work. Ola’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal showed us the best way to have meetings and now we can never go back to the previous ways. The businessman dropped an adorable video of himself playing with his furry friend and giving him backrubs, while he and his other colleague can be seen sitting at the foot of a staircase, engrossed in a conversation. “The best way to have meetings,” Bhavish accompanied the video with this caption. We agree.

The best way to do meetings 😍 pic.twitter.com/xSL0Q6nq3i— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 18, 2021

Within minutes of posting, social media users gate-crashed his post to drop adorable comments. One Twitter user wrote that he wants to join the company just for the doggos, while another wrote that the next time he has a meeting, he will refer to this video and get a doggo for himself too. In another comment, the user compared this setup to that of a board room and said that this is lot better. We Know!

I am definitely going to work at ola electric.. 🤩🤩Sending you resume nos— Bali (@RahulBali5) August 18, 2021

Taking a leaf from your book for my future meetings with my colleagues 🙂— Vishal Mittal (@iamv_ishal) August 18, 2021

Perfect 😀. This is much better than closed board room one.— Jammu Talks - गल जम्मू दी (@JammuTalks) August 18, 2021

The Ola Electric campus in Bengaluru is home to a lot of stray dogs. They are collared, fed and taken care of by the company. Ola offices are pet-friendly spaces. The employees are allowed to bring their pets to work. The decision was taken after an extensive employee survey conducted in 2019.

The pooches have all the space and freedom they want, in the office. Pictures of them chilling in couches and on the floor have gone viral. Take a look here:

At the launch of Ola’s electric scooter at the Ola Campus, it was lovely to see healthy, happy, cared-for dogs with a free run of the building. 👍🏼😊🐕🐾 pic.twitter.com/8MVFio6TAI — Maya Sharma (@MayaSharmaNDTV) August 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the video posted by Bhavish has gone massively viral on social media. Till now, it has racked up more than 5700 views and 241 retweets on the microblogging website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here