Ola Driver Rewarded for Returning Laptop Bag to Family That Forgot it in Cab
The driver, Khateeb Ur Rahman , has been receiving praise on social media.
Image credit: Facebook
One of the drivers from app-based cab servicing company, Ola, is winning hearts all over the internet. In a detailed post on Facebook, the cab rider wrote how the driver returned items worth Rs 2.5 lakh that he had forgotten and left behind in the cab.
Facebook user Sayuj Ravindran, in a Facebook post, details that he and his family were returning from a cousin’s wedding in a cab late at around 3:30 am. However, during the journey, a flat tyre halted the ride.
The driver, identified as Khateeb Ur Rahman, thereby, advised the passengers to book another cab as fixing the tyre would require time. Ravindran managed to book another cab and was almost home when he got a call from Rahman. He told Ravindran that they had forgotten a bag in the car.
“I then realized it was my laptop bag which also had some valuables in it,” says Ravindran in his post. Rahman not only waited for Ravindran to collect his belonging, he also drove towards his house so it was more convenient.
“Meet Mr. KHATEEB UR RAHMAN, who returned my bag (with stuffs worth Rs 2.5 lakhs approx),” Ravindran says on Facebook, adding that Rahman refused to take any money from him in return for the favour. “But I did manage to slip in the money to his jacket pocket forcefully,” he adds.
With this honest gesture of the cab driver, he has been lauded on social media. Ravindran’s post has collected over 16,000 reactions and more than 3,900 shares - and still counting.
And he has received more than verbal appreciation. Ravindran requested Ola to reward the driver for his kind gesture. And the company acknowledged Rahman’s deed in a tweet.
We are glad you had a good experience traveling with Ola. Please share the booking ID, we will convey your message to the driver-partner and hsc team. https://t.co/6DHSELSc7K— Ola Support (@ola_supports) September 17, 2019
The first post was shared by Ravindran on September 17 and few days later, on September 24, Ravindran shared another update that Rahman had been rewarded with Rs 25,000 by SGP Group.
It’s true that a good will never goes unrecognized!
