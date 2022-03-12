Ola's '8 Missed Calls from Mom' Marketing Stunt Criticised as 'Insensitive Clickbait'

Ola was criticised on social media after its marketing strategy backfired. The cab aggregator company sent out a notification to its customers’ phones, reading “8 missed calls from mom". The notification was followed by “she wanted to tell you that there’s 40 per cent off on fruits and veggies at Ola Dash. She also wants you to stop eating bahar ka khana (outside food) so much." The strategy did not sit well with customers who slammed the company on social media and called it a “terrible clickbait". They took exception to various aspects of the promo: panic-mongering, as well as insensitive to those who may have lost their mothers or happen to live away from home. The incident comes close in the heels of another marketing misfire by e-commerce brand Flipkart on International Women’s Day.

8 missed calls from mom? #ola Please stop your annoying notification stunts. There is literally no option to stop these notifications. There are some basic marketing ethics, go read up on that. @Olacabs— Kaustubh Bagalkote (@BKaustubh_) March 11, 2022

'8 missed calls from mom', followed by a 40% off promo!This is a terrible clickbait by Ola.Pic via @kartik679 on LinkedIn. pic.twitter.com/QBzIF86510— Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) March 10, 2022

@Olacabs stop this cheap marketing! My mom is no more ! Worst clickbait ever by Ola! Plays on our psyche especially when we are in the middle of work. I went ahead and uninstalled the Ola app. No more messages! #ola @Ola_Mumbai #marketingtips pic.twitter.com/15kldpKpsA — The NOMAD Doctor  (@Medical_Nomad_) March 10, 2022

@Olacabs this messaging really sucks just like your service. What if something serious really happens to my mom and then I get this message? And when in an emergency I need you the most, you ask for "cash or online". #ola #uber pic.twitter.com/hbbLZFxDFg— Manab Boruah (@ManabBoruah) March 9, 2022

Hey @Olacabs, using catchy lines as clickbait is fine. But I wonder how people would really feel if they had 8 missed calls from their mom then to find out it’s a promo from OLA. I would assume most would “Panic”. I felt sad though, I lost my mom over a year ago. pic.twitter.com/q6vxXrsjYE— Vijay Subramanian (@VijaySubramanic) March 10, 2022

@Olacabs what's wrong with you?? Who came up with such a marketing disaster? How insensitive it is. Especially when ppl like me have been waiting for a call from mom since ages and knows it won't happen in our lifetimes. You're Pathetic. #OLA pic.twitter.com/xHx2MNNS5Y— Nishant Joel (@nishant_joel) March 12, 2022

In a similar incident, Flipkart has apologised for its message on International Women’s Day which was called out for being sexist. On Women’s Day, consumers received an SMS from the e-commerce company which asked to celebrate the day with a discount on kitchen appliances. This drew flak on social media as Flipkart’s method of wooing women customers by reducing price of kitchen appliances was considered regressive. After many pointed it out, the e-commerce site issued an apology on Twitter.

