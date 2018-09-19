Ola's 'Ride With Chetan Bhagat' Campaign Makes The Internet Say 'No, Thank You'



Gone are the good old days when a writer would just write while the publishers would handle the marketing and promotion of the novel. In the competitive age where every celebrity has an impending urgency to go to any lengths to be in the public eye, authors can't simply be authors. They have become their own strategists and promoters.In light of the upcoming release of his latest novel, The Girl in Room 105, best-selling author Chetan Bhagat, in partnership with Ola cabs, promoted the #RideWithChetan campaign on his social media handles where people booking an Ola between now and 25 September stood a chance to share a cab ride with Chetan Bhagat.But, turns out, the Internet didn't quite like the idea and trolled the author mercilessly, with users saying that they would rather delete the app and use other cab services or simply use public transport than ride with the author.Bhagat, who although has several best-selling novels in his kitty, has not been a critic favourite, with several reviews saying that the author usually rehashes the same characters which don't offer much depth, making his stories seem repetitive even with a varied plot. And given the fact that he continues to sell books by the dozen may irk several people who simply do not understand his reasons for success. Also, his columns in a national daily, where Chetan often takes the tone of authority, especially in the field of politics, does not go down well with people.