Old Bus in Karnataka Gets New Life as KSRTC Turns it into a Women's Toilet

A bus in disuse that could have ended up in the junkyard found to be of some use, thanks to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation which converted it into a women's toilet.

According to the KSRTC, the cost of the project was Rs 12 lakh, which has been borne by the Bengaluru International Airport Authority as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

The 'Sthree toilet' is an initiative of the state-run bus corporation along with the BIAL.

The old bus has three Indian toilets and two western ones, which are equipped with a sanitary napkin vending machine and incinerator.

The KSRTC said in a statement that the Sthree toilet-bus is making use of self-generated power through solar energy.

It has solar sensor lights, washbasin, baby feeding and diaper changing areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who holds the transport portfolio, on Thursday inaugurated the facility, which will be deployed at Majestic-the Central Bus Stand.

He said the state road transport department will look into the possibilities of converting scrap-buses into toilets.