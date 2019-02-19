Old Fake Video of Shah Rukh Khan Donating Money to Pakistan is Viral. Twitter Responds With #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK
Amid tensions in the country after Pulwama attack, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has become the recent victim of social media bigotry.
Soon after Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan came forward to offer help in the wake of the attack, Shah Rukh Khan's name popped up. But for all the wrong reasons.
SRK's love for his country is now being questioned on social media after a clip of the Bollywood star allegedly coming forward to aid the victims of Pakistan's gas tragedy in 2017 went viral on Twitter.
This was soon after tennis ace Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, was trolled for not "mentioning" Pakistan in her tweet condemning the Pulwama attack.
The video claimed that Khan made a donation of 45 crores when the tragedy struck Pakistan a couple of years ago. As SMHoaxSlayer points out, the video in point was trimmed from the India TV bulletin - which was aired in 2017 and ran with a title - Aaj Ka Viral: Does Shah Rukh Khan Donates 45 Crores To Pakistan Gas Tanker Accident Victims?
Ironically, the report was uploaded only to debunk the fake news that Shah Rukh Khan had, in fact, made no donations to Pakistan victims after the news channel reached out to Khan's media team for confirmation.
Come 2019, the fake old video is circulating on social media to spread hate and bigotry while SRK is being tagged "anti-national" for the donation he never made.
But fortunately, Twitterati have come out in defense of the actor and are using #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK to criticise the hate mongers trying to bring unrest to the country.
Just saw some fake news about @iamsrk. I have yet to meet a kinder and more compassionate star - someone who helps people in need without making a noise or using his good deeds for image building. I'm not permitted to say anything but I had to say this - #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK
— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 18, 2019
SRK works closely with ‘Make a Wish Foundation’ and works to fulfill wishes of children all over India.
King of hearts! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PqjVKipy2W
— SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) February 19, 2019
India is proud of Srk Sir 🇮🇳 #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/wu8BzQNgYc
— T U F A E L (@HeyItsTufael) February 18, 2019
Will this ever stop? This constant questioning of patriotism? Even when a person has spent his entire life in this country. @iamsrk's father was a freedom fighter. #SRK has taken India's name and honour across the globe – ways in which very few have done! #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK
— Aaqib Raza Khan (@aaqibrk) February 18, 2019
He’s inspired people over the last three decades with his work & conduct ..
A true global ambassador for India 🇮🇳 .. I mean r u serious??
Tarnishing @iamsrk ‘s image like this?? #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK
— Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) February 18, 2019
It is good to see PM of our country also praising SRK's work.#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/uBykz3KZq9
— Sunit kumar (@Sunitku34106009) February 19, 2019
#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK
If you do charity for a reason, it's not charity - SRK. Inspirational King Khan! pic.twitter.com/EHslUyog97
— Gurdeep Singh (@gurdeep0701) February 18, 2019
Never question on two things ...
1. SRK's stardom 👑
2. SRK's patriotism 🇮🇳 @iamsrk
If you still do, you are either asshole or have IQ in -ve#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK
— Mohammed Javed (@mohammedjaved46) February 18, 2019
SRK hasnt donated to pakistan anything....besides he has been doing charity for india silently with a low profile ....and remember he is the only indian to be awarded for his charity works by UNESCO
RT and spread#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/xoFlkfy746
— Javed (@JoySRKian_) February 18, 2019
Representing India globally since 1994. There won't be another Shah Rukh Khan again. So respect him and his intention & plz #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/uQk4jFwpDG
— Ʀίtɧνίƙ (@i_Rithvik) February 18, 2019
He has no "GodFather".
He has no "PR".
He has no "Support".
But
He has the biggest "Fanbase".
No matter how hard Bollywood, Haters and Political Parties try to conspire against him. SRKians will be always there to defeat any negativity against SRK.#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK
— Raunak Sinha (@RAUNAKRAHUL) February 18, 2019
Not just acting, SRK has proved to be an excelled orator influential role model as well as a pride gem of the country. He has made India proud with many prestigious International awards, that he received for his noble work... #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/llAFRFsyxb
— Dipti Patel (@DiptiPa39820361) February 18, 2019
SrK is personally shy and decent person. He doesnt like to brag about the charity work he does. Also his religion doesnt allow it. I pray the worst of life in both worlds to every idiot who tries to insult him by questioning his integrity and patriotism. #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/emHxEM6woV
— Shah'sfan (@srkssr) February 18, 2019
Hearing misleading things about a man who has lived his life unapologetically & placed his responsibilities close to his heart which is in the right place. Tarnishing @iamsrk w/ fake news is beyond immoral. #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK
— Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) February 18, 2019
IT cell venom tried to misguide people.
Because of them, now I know how SRK has contributed to people in the past.
I didn't know that such people exist in India too.
Love you SRK 😭🙏❤️#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK
— Apurva Patel (@iApurvaaPatel) February 18, 2019
Hypocrite Media will never
show this.
Sabse bada Dilwala SRK ❤#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/0PipZnGIC1
— . (@Dhoni_SRK) February 18, 2019
SRK is the first Indian who received UNESCO AWARD for his charity...
Aur kuch h@raamkh@r SRK Ko deshdroshi bolte hain#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK
😈😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/YyS7eSCY3p
— King_SRK (@KingSRK_09) February 18, 2019
SRK has donated-
-funds to kerela flood victims
-1cr to chennai flood
-25 lakh to tsunami camp
-33 lakh to uttarakhand floods.
-He has donated the sum of 15 crores which is entire prize money of IPL 7 to Cancer Patients
PROUD SRKian ❤#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK
— . (@Dhoni_SRK) February 18, 2019
#Throwback In year 2012, SRK adopted 12 villages during NDTV’s show Greenathon. He was the one who provided electricity, water, education, medicines & all other basic needs at his own expenditures. #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK
— Javed (@JoySRKian_) February 18, 2019
India is proud of Srk Sir 🇮🇳 #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/wu8BzQNgYc
— T U F A E L (@HeyItsTufael) February 18, 2019
Pic 1:- For farmers
Pic 2 :- Kerala flood donation
Pic 3 :- cancer treatment across our country
Pic 4 :- few more charity works
That's my man, most kind , true patriotic in every circumstance #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/x29WJBxIaS
— Ashish (@Asranjan007) February 18, 2019
