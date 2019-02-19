LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Old Fake Video of Shah Rukh Khan Donating Money to Pakistan is Viral. Twitter Responds With #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK

Amid tensions in the country after Pulwama attack, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has become the recent victim of social media bigotry.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 19, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
File photo of Shah Rukh Khan.
Ever since the Pulwama terror attack on a convoy in Kashmir that left 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers dead, Bollywood celebrities have been proactively voicing their concern and raising funds for the families of the slain soldiers.

Soon after Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan came forward to offer help in the wake of the attack, Shah Rukh Khan's name popped up. But for all the wrong reasons.

SRK's love for his country is now being questioned on social media after a clip of the Bollywood star allegedly coming forward to aid the victims of Pakistan's gas tragedy in 2017 went viral on Twitter.

This was soon after tennis ace Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, was trolled for not "mentioning" Pakistan in her tweet condemning the Pulwama attack.

The video claimed that Khan made a donation of 45 crores when the tragedy struck Pakistan a couple of years ago. As SMHoaxSlayer points out, the video in point was trimmed from the India TV bulletin - which was aired in 2017 and ran with a title - Aaj Ka Viral: Does Shah Rukh Khan Donates 45 Crores To Pakistan Gas Tanker Accident Victims?

Ironically, the report was uploaded only to debunk the fake news that Shah Rukh Khan had, in fact, made no donations to Pakistan victims after the news channel reached out to Khan's media team for confirmation.


Come 2019, the fake old video is circulating on social media to spread hate and bigotry while SRK is being tagged "anti-national" for the donation he never made.

But fortunately, Twitterati have come out in defense of the actor and are using #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK to criticise the hate mongers trying to bring unrest to the country.






























































