

Just saw some fake news about @iamsrk. I have yet to meet a kinder and more compassionate star - someone who helps people in need without making a noise or using his good deeds for image building. I'm not permitted to say anything but I had to say this - #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK

SRK works closely with ‘Make a Wish Foundation’ and works to fulfill wishes of children all over India.



King of hearts! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PqjVKipy2W



India is proud of Srk Sir 🇮🇳 #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/wu8BzQNgYc

Will this ever stop? This constant questioning of patriotism? Even when a person has spent his entire life in this country. @iamsrk's father was a freedom fighter. #SRK has taken India's name and honour across the globe – ways in which very few have done! #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK



He’s inspired people over the last three decades with his work & conduct ..

A true global ambassador for India 🇮🇳 .. I mean r u serious??

Tarnishing @iamsrk ‘s image like this?? #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK

It is good to see PM of our country also praising SRK's work.#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/uBykz3KZq9



#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK

If you do charity for a reason, it's not charity - SRK. Inspirational King Khan! pic.twitter.com/EHslUyog97

Never question on two things ...



1. SRK's stardom 👑

2. SRK's patriotism 🇮🇳 @iamsrk



If you still do, you are either asshole or have IQ in -ve#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK



SRK hasnt donated to pakistan anything....besides he has been doing charity for india silently with a low profile ....and remember he is the only indian to be awarded for his charity works by UNESCO



RT and spread#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/xoFlkfy746

Representing India globally since 1994. There won't be another Shah Rukh Khan again. So respect him and his intention & plz #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/uQk4jFwpDG



He has no "GodFather".



He has no "PR".



He has no "Support".



But



He has the biggest "Fanbase".



No matter how hard Bollywood, Haters and Political Parties try to conspire against him. SRKians will be always there to defeat any negativity against SRK.#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK

Not just acting, SRK has proved to be an excelled orator influential role model as well as a pride gem of the country. He has made India proud with many prestigious International awards, that he received for his noble work... #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/llAFRFsyxb



SrK is personally shy and decent person. He doesnt like to brag about the charity work he does. Also his religion doesnt allow it. I pray the worst of life in both worlds to every idiot who tries to insult him by questioning his integrity and patriotism. #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/emHxEM6woV

Hearing misleading things about a man who has lived his life unapologetically & placed his responsibilities close to his heart which is in the right place. Tarnishing @iamsrk w/ fake news is beyond immoral. #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK



IT cell venom tried to misguide people.

Because of them, now I know how SRK has contributed to people in the past.

I didn't know that such people exist in India too.

Love you SRK 😭🙏❤️#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK

Hypocrite Media will never

show this.

Sabse bada Dilwala SRK ❤#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/0PipZnGIC1



SRK is the first Indian who received UNESCO AWARD for his charity...



Aur kuch h@raamkh@r SRK Ko deshdroshi bolte hain#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK



😈😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/YyS7eSCY3p

SRK has donated-



-funds to kerela flood victims

-1cr to chennai flood

-25 lakh to tsunami camp

-33 lakh to uttarakhand floods.



-He has donated the sum of 15 crores which is entire prize money of IPL 7 to Cancer Patients



PROUD SRKian ❤#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK



#Throwback In year 2012, SRK adopted 12 villages during NDTV’s show Greenathon. He was the one who provided electricity, water, education, medicines & all other basic needs at his own expenditures. #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK

Pic 1:- For farmers

Pic 2 :- Kerala flood donation

Pic 3 :- cancer treatment across our country

Pic 4 :- few more charity works



That's my man, most kind , true patriotic in every circumstance #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/x29WJBxIaS

