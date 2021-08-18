Old Image From 2013 Goes Viral as 'IAF Airlifting 800 People' From Kabul

An image of a group of people sitting inside an aircraft went viral on Twitter with a claim that it was the Indian Air Force airlifting 800 people from Afghanistan after the Taliban militia reconquered the country on August 16. The claim has since been found to be false.

Here is the post:

IAF C17 airlifts from Kabul airport with 800 Indians. A record which previously stood at 670. pic.twitter.com/mG1eheIzju— Simple 🌺🍀🌻 (@GuptaBravi) August 16, 2021

Earlier, Indian and US Air Forces airlifted civilians, but the image that is circulating on social media is old and not from Afghanistan. Alt News and Boom Live have factchecked the viral photo and identified it as an evacuation operation conducted by the US Force in Philippines after a typhoon hit the country in November 2013.

In an Air Force magazine article called ‘Operation Damayan’, which was published in the April 2014 edition, carried the photo with the caption: “Some 670 refugees from Tacloban pack a C-17 during evacuation to Manila. The aircraft and its crew deployed from JB Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for operation Damayan.”

The photo can also be found on US Air Force’s website on December 19, 2013. In addition, it was published in a Daily Mail article on August 16, 2021, with a caption, “In 2013, the US Air Force put 670 people on a C-17 to rescue them from a typhoon in the Philippines. 800 - the number reported to have been flown out of Kabul on Sunday - sets a new record," according to a BoomLive report.

After undergoing numerous challenges, India on Tuesday was successful in evacuating its embassy in Kabul amid an escalating humanitarian crisis. A special Air Force flight brought back the envoy, along with other staff members and ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) troops.

After 24 hours of negotiations, India managed to evacuate a second batch of diplomats, officials and journalists from Kabul. More than 100 diplomats, including the Indian ambassador to Afghanistan, officials and journalists have been evacuated from Kabul. India had kept C 17 Globemasters on standby for evacuation missions. One was sent to Afghanistan on Sunday and the second airplane took off from the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of Delhi, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The first IAF C-17 aircraft with 45 personnel returned on Monday.

