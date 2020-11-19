Old Kerala Interior-design Shop Named 'Corona' is Raking Profit amid Pandemic

A store named ‘corona’ which was opened in the Kalathippady area of Kerala’s Kottayam district seven years ago is raking in good business amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The store deals in selling plants, pots, lamps and other materials and is steadily gaining customers just by the name of the virus which has turned the world upside down.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the shop’s name being associated with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has seen an increase in the footfall and in profits.

"Due to the association of my shop's name to the coronavirus pandemic, I am seeing more and more visitors coming in daily. My business is flourishing because of this," ship-owner George said.

As his outlet dealt with interior decorative items, he thought it would be apt to name it corona as the word means crown in Latin, he added.

Little did he know that his small shop would attract customers just by its name in the future. ANI shared a few photos of the shop on their official Twitter handle.

Kerala: George, a Kottayam-based man who named his shop as Corona says more number of people are visiting his shop after the pandemic. He says, "Corona is a Latin word that means crown. I named my shop Corona 7 years back. The name is working good for my business." (18.11.2020) pic.twitter.com/wNX4PY62nb — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

In the photos, the shop could be seen decorated with plants and lamps in the display as part of its exclusive collection.

This is one of the many instances of name matching which have surfaced after the outbreak of Covid-19 across the world. In a similar incident last month, a UK resident said that his name has become a butt of jokes for people since the pandemic.

According to a Mirror report, Jimmy Korona, who hails from Stoke-on-Trent, had to show his proof of identification almost everywhere, even when he attended the birth of his son. The medical staff at the hospital refused to believe the 38-year-old and thought he was pulling a fast one on them when he mentioned his name.