Old Man Who Waters Plants on Gurugram Road Divider Every Morning Has Left Netizens Amazed

Deputy municipal commissioner of Ahmedabad, Nitin Sangwan has shared a video of an old man watering street plants in Gurugram. Twitterati are impressed with the determination of the old man and are finding the video motivational.

In the 45 seconds video, we can see an elderly man holding a mug in his hand and watering the plants that have been put on the divider of the road by the municipal corporation. The person recording the video asks him a few questions. The old man in the video says he is 91-year-old and visits the road every morning around 4 am to water the plants.

The person recording the video tells us that the old man has back ache but still he visits the area every morning to water plants. He then shows us the entire road and informs us that the trees on the street are also taken care of by the old man. The video however does not share his name.

Nitin Sangwan tweeted this video with the caption. Despite this, every morning he reaches the public road at 4am to water plants. Nitin wrote in Hindi that he salutes the man with his heart.

आप की उम्र 91 साल है, कमर भी दुख्ती है।फिर भी, गुड़गांव में हर रोज सुबह 4 बजे पब्लिक रोड़ पर पौधों को पानी देने पहुंच जाते हैं।दिल से सलाम 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/5M8sVss4aL — Nitin Sangwan, IAS (@nitinsangwan) October 19, 2020

Reactions started pouring in since the IAS officer shared this wonderful video.

A person named Jai Prakash Meghwal agreed with Nitin and saluted the old man for his efforts. He added that he fails to understand why the government is not doing its work.

Salam baba apko...dil se salam....pata nhi sarkar apna kaam kyu nhi karti — Jai Prakash Meghwal (@Jaidtv) October 19, 2020

Another Twitter user Akanksha Sharma said that if people like the old man are around, the Earth will be a safe place.

If such kind of ppl surround the world then only our earth will be safe & beautiful..Proud of you dadaji🙏 — Aakanksha sharma (@AAKANKSHA183) October 19, 2020

As much as people appreciated his efforts, many were also concerned for his safety.

A commenter said that the old man should remain cautious while watering the plants because early in the morning, cars are moving at a high speed and the visibility is also low.

इनका संकल्प काबिले तारीफ है🙏 लेकिन इन्हें अपना ख्याल रखना चाहिए। चलते ट्रैफिक सड़क पर उस समय उजाला बहुत कम होती है और गाड़ियां स्पीड में जो कि खतरे से खाली नहीं। — Rajesh poddar (@Rajeshpoddar00) October 19, 2020

The old man’s video has received more than a lakh views and has been liked over 14,000 times.