Old Photo Of Cyrus Mistry Having Food At Dhaba With His Driver Goes Viral

Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons chairman, passed away at the age of 54. Mistry was involved in a fatal car crash that resulted in his demise. Now, days after the accident, an old photo of the businessman is doing the rounds on social media.

In the image that emerged on Facebook, Mistry, dressed in formals, is seen enjoying a meal at a local dhaba along with his driver. He is sitting on a charpai and enjoying the diesel meal. The caption, along with the picture, read, “A picture that speaks a thousand words. See the humility of Cyrus Mistry. He is enjoying a simple meal with his driver at a local Dhaba on an earlier road trip. Yes, he preferred road trips and street food more than planes.”

Since being shared, the image has managed to accumulate thousands of likes and comments. People offered their wishes and prayers to Cyrus Mistry and remembered him for his humility. “A great loss to the business fraternity of India,” said one user. “A visionary leader gone too soon,” wrote another.

A person said, “Epitome of humility, a quality which has become very scarce now.”

Another user extended his condolences to Cyrus Mistry’s family. “Such a tragic loss for the family, the Parsi community, and to the business world as well. Our heartfelt sympathies. Eternal rest to his soul,” he wrote.

Take a look at the picture here:

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the car crash happened. Accompanying him in the vehicle was former KPMG Global Strategy Group director, Jehangir Dinshaw Pandole, who was also pronounced dead.

