Old Photo of Giant Grey Whale Sneaking Up Behind Tourist Boat is Going Viral Again

An old photo of a group of sightseers nearly missing out on a spectacular encounter with a giant whale has gone viral now. The photo, clicked last year just before lockdown, captured visitors enjoying a boat ride near Baja California Peninsula, Mexico, when a cheeky whale popped its head up behind them. The moment was caught on camera by a photographer who was in another boat, a few dozen feet away. The picture that had been shared online shows the visitors holding their camera and looking at the other side of the boat when the giant creature appears from the water. However, she dived back into the water as they get a glimpse of the whale. The beautiful moments were captured by Eric J Smith last year.

Speaking about the magical experience, the photographer told LadBible that the whale slowly and silently stuck her head high above the water to look around. He said, “I was in another panga [boat] a few dozen feet away and caught the moment right before everyone realized she was so close." He further informed that she quickly sank below the surface when everyone turned around.

He also told the portal that whale photography is not so easy as it involves a lot of luck and one should always be on alert and ready. He also added that it seems like the moment one let his/her guard down, a spectacular breach occurs.

As per the reports, the group of tourists are safe as they didn’t get too close to the animal, otherwise, they might have ended up like the bloke who was recently swallowed by a humpback whale. On June 11, a report of a lobster diver’s survival even after getting swallowed by a humpback whale off the coast of Provincetown in the US state of Massachusetts was surfaced on social media. Michael Packard, 56, of Wellfleet, was about 45 feet deep in the waters when he was attacked by the whale. He was in the giant mammal’s mouth before it threw him out in the air.

