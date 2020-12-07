Old Photo of Hardik Pandya Receiving Award Goes Viral After His Stunning Knock Against Australia

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance with the bat against Australia in second T20I clash at Manuka Oval on Sunday.

Chasing a formidable target of 195, India remained in the hunt with handy innings by Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli. However, the match came down to the wire as the Men in Blue still needed a stiff 35 off 15 balls at one stage.

Pandya, who looked calm and collected through his knock, waited for the right deliveries to come his way and smashed two sixes to take India home after the hosts still needed 14 in the last over from Australian pace bowler Daniel Sams. Pandya smashed 42 off 22, an inning studded with three boundaries and two maximums.

As fans gathered on social media to heap praises on Pandya's heroics, others dug up an old photo of the all-rounder receiving the best batsman award back in 2011, years before he broke into the scene. The photograph also shows Pandya's incredible rise as a bankable player in the squad and that he has become a force to reckon with in the past few years or so.

Captioning the photo, a young Pandya wrote: "getin the bst batsman award in final match....."

Meanwhile, after helping India secure yet another T20I series win Pandya said he had been struggling to find the right bat to play with after his match bat was broken in the first One-day International at the SCG last week.

"I am trying to figure out my bats now. My match bat got broken in the first ODI which I was playing for the last three years, so the whole series, all these five games, I have been trying to figure out which bat I should bat with," said Pandya post-match.

Pandya said that he did not want to leave the game to the last ball and went for the big hits.

"I felt two big hits (would do), since the last couple of games I was not able to connect so I thought a few things before coming to this game, and happy with the way it turned out... More than the six I wanted to finish because I have seen a couple of games, where with 6 off 3 balls, the game can go to the wire and I wanted to finish the game early," he added.