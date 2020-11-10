Old Photo of Then VP Joe Biden Handing Over Power to VP-elect Mike Pence in 2016 Goes Viral

With the former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden becoming the President-elect, an old picture of him is going viral now. From the archival account of 'Vice President Joe Biden', a picture was shared on November 11, 2016. In this photograph, Biden can be seen with Mike Pence, who succeeded Biden and was elected the Vice President in 2016 with Donald Trump as the US President.

Sharing the picture, the then Vice President of the US, Biden had said that he met with VP-elect Pence at the White House and offered him support for a smooth, seamless transition of power.

I just met with @VP-elect Pence at the @WhiteHouse to offer our support for a smooth, seamless transition of power: https://t.co/yKj1JyiOD3 pic.twitter.com/3bFdQjuQ6K — VP Biden (Archived) (@VP44) November 10, 2016

Four years later, the tables have turned and the then Vice President who had graciously supported Pence is now the President-elect of the country and will soon come back to the White House as its chief. The old picture is understandably getting viral, given how the time has changed after four years.

There are doubts if the power transition will be smooth with President Trump claiming that the election was stolen. However, it has been reported that people close to the President are advising him to accept the election defeat.

Reactions have started pouring in on the viral picture. A Twitter user posted the picture on one of Pence’s tweets where the Vice President said that he has told his team that it isn’t over till it’s over.

Told @VP Team Today, “it ain’t over til it’s over.. and this AIN’T over!” President @realDonaldTrump has never stopped fighting for us and we’re gonna Keep Fighting until every LEGAL vote is counted! 🇺🇸 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 9, 2020

However, the Twitter user said that it was indeed over and that Mike just didn’t know it yet.

It's over Mike but you don't know that yet.I'll this here for obvious reasons. Shame on you, Mike. https://t.co/CxxecTmM7x — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) November 9, 2020

Radio host Tom Keene quote-tweeted it and called it the tweet of the moment.

Tweet of the moment https://t.co/wMYUugrJX5 — tom keene (@tomkeene) November 9, 2020

Another journalist Aaron Rupar also believed the same and said, “There’s always a tweet.”

There’s always a tweet https://t.co/DeyxJGdWuq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2020

A Twitter user commented on the picture talking about Biden that this is what grace and leadership looks like.

This is what real leadership and grace looks like. Most of us knew that trump would be destructive, as Jeb Bush I believe it was who called him, the chaos candidate. What we didn’t know was that all the Republicans would go along with him. — Hallelujah! 46 Biden! VP Harris! Yahoo! (@MArrabiata) November 9, 2020

One person said that perhaps Pence has forgotten about this picture and said that it does not matter because he’ll be dragged out on January 20.

Maybe Mike Pence forgot about this one. It doesn’t really matter because on Jan 20, he’ll get dragged out. — Donald Trump’s Sock Monkey (@TrumpSock) November 9, 2020

January 20 is the Inauguration Day when the President-elect takes oath of office.