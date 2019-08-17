Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Old Pizza Hut Ad from Russia Featuring Mikhail Gorbachev is Cracking up Netizens

The ad was released in 1997 and was not aired in Russia.

News18.com

August 17, 2019
Old Pizza Hut Ad from Russia Featuring Mikhail Gorbachev is Cracking up Netizens
Image credit: Twitter
A Pizza Hut commercial from Russia, filmed in the 1997, has resurfaced on Twitter again, much to the amusement of Netizens.

The ad featured Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of USSR before its collapse in 1991, who can be seen enjoying a slice of pizza with his real life granddaughter Anastasia.

In the ad, Gorbachev and his granddaughter are enjoying a slice of Pizza when a family seated across the eater spots them. "Hey, that's really Gorbachev", they exclaim.

After that, a debate ensued about Gorbachev's policies, a hot topic of debate in Russia in those years. The "marked one" had been responsible for opening up the closed Soviet economy of Russia to liberalization and foreign brands.

Reflecting the turmoil, the old father present in the commercial yelled to his son, "Because of him, we have economic confusion,” to which his son responded, “Because of him, we have opportunity.” The ad reflected the shift from old-school Soviet policies of communism to to liberalised trade. Finally, the discussion was over after a woman said, Then, a woman steps in: “Because of him, we have many things – like Pizza Hut.”

Though the ad did not air in Russia, according to reports, Gorbachev was rumored to have received a payment of $1 million for the ad, a sum that he used to build a library.

Many at the time had blamed Gorbachev for the fall of USSR after the end of the Cold War. Now that is back in public memory, many of Twitter shared their reactions to the video.

