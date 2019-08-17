Old Pizza Hut Ad from Russia Featuring Mikhail Gorbachev is Cracking up Netizens

A Pizza Hut commercial from Russia, filmed in the 1997, has resurfaced on Twitter again, much to the amusement of Netizens.

The ad featured Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of USSR before its collapse in 1991, who can be seen enjoying a slice of pizza with his real life granddaughter Anastasia.

In the ad, Gorbachev and his granddaughter are enjoying a slice of Pizza when a family seated across the eater spots them. "Hey, that's really Gorbachev", they exclaim.

just found out gorbachev did a commercial for pizza hut pic.twitter.com/jqwVVTpM8t — BEN SHAPIRO IS ALT-RIGHT (@zei_nabq) August 13, 2019

After that, a debate ensued about Gorbachev's policies, a hot topic of debate in Russia in those years. The "marked one" had been responsible for opening up the closed Soviet economy of Russia to liberalization and foreign brands.

Reflecting the turmoil, the old father present in the commercial yelled to his son, "Because of him, we have economic confusion,” to which his son responded, “Because of him, we have opportunity.” The ad reflected the shift from old-school Soviet policies of communism to to liberalised trade. Finally, the discussion was over after a woman said, Then, a woman steps in: “Because of him, we have many things – like Pizza Hut.”

Though the ad did not air in Russia, according to reports, Gorbachev was rumored to have received a payment of $1 million for the ad, a sum that he used to build a library.

Many at the time had blamed Gorbachev for the fall of USSR after the end of the Cold War. Now that is back in public memory, many of Twitter shared their reactions to the video.

Until Gorbachev started doing commercials, Russia had a hundred years of peace, stability and flourishing. — Unregistered Amazon FC Ambassador 2 (@MaxLaFave) August 14, 2019

Communism brought Pizza Hut to the Soviet Union.Checkmate, capitalists. — Daniel Parra-Rodriguez 🇻🇪🇵🇷 (@ClockworkDan) August 13, 2019

Mikhail Gorbachev’s commercial for Pizza Hut, 1997pic.twitter.com/a8JSsEizHW — Alfons López Tena #FBPE (@alfonslopeztena) August 14, 2019

pizza hut pizza isn’t good enough to justify the collapse of the soviet union. gorbachev should’ve gone for dominoes instead. — im not a fan of puppeteers (@lasagna_g0d) August 14, 2019

