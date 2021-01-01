Old School Gamers Bid Goodbye as Adobe Flash Shuts Down With 2020

2020 saw a lot of good things end, and Adobe Flash was one of them.

Adobe had scheduled the end of support for its famous Flash software on December 31st, 2020. While Adobe won’t start blocking Flash content until January 12th, major browsers will shut it all down tomorrow and Microsoft will block it in most versions of Windows.

Flash, however, more than practical had been a cultural symbol: Early 2000's games played online needed flash to run, and with the end of flash, it means the end of the 'good old times' on the Internet.

Flash has been a huge part of web history, and that probably explains why it lasted as long as it did even after being outdated. Browsers started showing Flash the door early in the last decade, and in 2015 Adobe asked developers to move on to HTML5. Things became official in 2017, when Adobe announced it would end support.

Flash is gone, not in a flash, not in a bang, but slowly, in a whimper and officially the last thing 2020 took away from us.

rip to adobe flash, rip to these spectacular games pic.twitter.com/tfzw7T5I8r — gwen⁷⭐️彡 (@cocoamyg) January 1, 2021

Wow. Today is the last day ever for Adobe Flash. 2020 was not joking around. — Aaron Levie (@levie) December 31, 2020

As the clock strikes midnight, we’re not only saying goodbye to the dreaded year of 2020, but the Adobe Flash era is coming to a close, as well. I have some wonderful memories crafting animations and building (very cheesy) websites back in the day. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/jlOKmMwo5D — Howard Pinsky (on holiday) (@Pinsky) January 1, 2021

2020 literally ended with the end of #adobeflash. How can things possibly get any better. pic.twitter.com/jL5EK6E8ax — chop (@stykchop) January 1, 2021

Goodbye, Adobe Flash. You were a good friend https://t.co/PCsj0j8mOU pic.twitter.com/KR0U7vTvMD — Prequel Memes (@rPrequelMemes) December 31, 2020

Thank you for all the great memories #adobeflash. Flash was an important moment from my childhood. Back when i didn't owned any video games and only that i had was a PC and Internet.Fancy Pants was of course my favourite flash game to play. pic.twitter.com/9qTDN68BPU — Saint Nicolas the PikaClaus (@CartoonyPikachu) December 31, 2020

bye 2020bye adobe flash"who knows what tomorrow may bring" pic.twitter.com/ifYZOCUZG4 — pacthesis (@misspacthesis) December 31, 2020

Adobe Flash support officially ends today. pic.twitter.com/NNLcFK2yPx — PCMag (@PCMag) December 31, 2020

Today is the day, that Adobe Flash dies... pic.twitter.com/FLOJ8io3DL — ⭐️📼Tape 📼⭐️ (ART RAFFLE!) (@TapeCassetteGuy) December 31, 2020

adobe flash is dying so i made one last gloopburger special with pickles pic.twitter.com/pUvkVRqilb — cali (@caliratsie) December 31, 2020

Goodbye, Adobe Flash.November 1996 - December 2020It’s been fun.. pic.twitter.com/ZCK4LCLHM8 — Retiera (@Retierashia) December 31, 2020

The Internet Archive is preserving Flash games and animations, including well-known hits like “Peanut Butter Jelly Time,” and you will be able to play some of them without flash.