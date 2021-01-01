News18 Logo

Old School Gamers Bid Goodbye as Adobe Flash Shuts Down With 2020
Old School Gamers Bid Goodbye as Adobe Flash Shuts Down With 2020

Adobe Flash Player has been a huge part of web history, and that probably explains why it lasted as long as it did even after being outdated. Browsers started showing Flash the door early in the last decade, and in 2015 Adobe asked developers to move on to HTML5. Things became official in 2017, when Adobe announced it would end support.

Buzz Staff

2020 saw a lot of good things end, and Adobe Flash was one of them.

Adobe had scheduled the end of support for its famous Flash software on December 31st, 2020. While Adobe won’t start blocking Flash content until January 12th, major browsers will shut it all down tomorrow and Microsoft will block it in most versions of Windows.

Flash, however, more than practical had been a cultural symbol: Early 2000's games played online needed flash to run, and with the end of flash, it means the end of the 'good old times' on the Internet.

Flash has been a huge part of web history, and that probably explains why it lasted as long as it did even after being outdated. Browsers started showing Flash the door early in the last decade, and in 2015 Adobe asked developers to move on to HTML5. Things became official in 2017, when Adobe announced it would end support.

Flash is gone, not in a flash, not in a bang, but slowly, in a whimper and officially the last thing 2020 took away from us.

The Internet Archive is preserving Flash games and animations, including well-known hits like “Peanut Butter Jelly Time,” and you will be able to play some of them without flash.


